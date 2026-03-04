VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 4: Learning today has a strange problem: people want new skills, but they don't have time for long lectures and endless playlists, nor do they have time to catch up with what's going on in the AI space, particularly relating to their domain.

AI TV is built for that gap. A one-stop app for all AI practical knowledge, it has the latest AI content tailored to your preferences.

Launched in January 2026, the AI TV app brings practical and the latest learning in short, focused lessons made for busy professionals, students, and everyday learners.

AI TV enters the market as the highest-rated short course app, with a 4.7/5 rating and 50K+ downloads already. Available as a short course app for Android at launch, AI TV offers a simple subscription plan: 799 INR for 3 months with a 3-day trial plan at Re. 1, giving learners access to a growing library of courses across career and personal development.

A short course app designed for real schedules

Unlike traditional platforms that ask users to commit hours at a time, AI TV is a short course app that fits learning into daily life. Lessons are created in a bite-sized format--typically 3 to 15 minutes, even divided into parts, so users can learn during breaks, commutes, or in-between tasks without feeling overwhelmed.

This approach makes AI TV especially effective as an online short course app: it keeps content practical, structured, and easy to continue consistently.

The course content is produced to share high outputs in a limited time, so professionals are more focused on how professionals can use AI to improve their productivity and unleash maximum output using AI.

Personalised learning that adapts to you

A key feature of the AI TV app is its AI-driven personalization. The platform tracks progress and preferences to recommend the right next lesson or course--helping learners build momentum without wasting time searching for what to watch next.

Whether someone is exploring workplace productivity, digital skills, communication, wellness, or creative topics, AI TV guides them through learning paths that feel relevant and achievable.

Explore online short courses across categories

AI TV's library includes a wide range of online short courses from professional skills to personal growth. Categories include business, technology, AI agents, AI tools, prompt engineering, content creation, AI avatars, and much more. The platform is designed so users can pick a goal and make steady progress without needing long study sessions.

To keep learning active, many courses include quick checks, simple quizzes, and clear summaries, so lessons don't just end with watching but translate into understanding and action.

Catch up with global AI tools and news

The latest updates in the world of AI, be it new tools, use cases, companies, or news, would be accessible in one place and consumable in an instant. The AI TV app will provide accurate, tailored, and usable content that could be helpful to anyone.

The pace of developments every week is exponential, and instead of scouring through different sources, this app will become one destination.

The format would be different from that of courses or course videos. These would be independent videos, images, or content that is objectively developed to serve maximum news in the shortest amount of time.

Why do users call it the best short course app?

AI TV's early traction reflects a clear preference among learners: content that respects their time. With 50K+ downloads and a 4.7/5 rating, the platform is being recognized by users as the best short course app for people who want skill-building without burnout.

By keeping lessons short, the experience smooth, and recommendations focused, the app aims to make learning feel like a habit, not a heavy commitment.

Pricing and availability

AI TV is currently available as a short course app for Android. A subscription costs 799 INR for 3 months, providing access to the full catalog of online short courses during the plan period.

To get started, users can download the AI TV app from the Google Play Store and begin learning immediately.

For media inquiries or support: hello@aitv.pro

Website: https://aitv.pro

About AI TV

AI TV is an AI-powered learning platform offering online short courses in bite-sized formats. A one-stop app for all AI practical knowledge built for busy learners, the AI TV app helps users discover, follow, and complete skill-focused lessons through personalized recommendations and a mobile-first design.

