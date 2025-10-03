New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Enhancing connectivity, Air India Express has announced daily flights between Indore and Goa (Dabolim International Airport), starting from October 26.

Bookings are now open on the airline's website, airindiaexpress.com, mobile app, and other major booking channels, the airline said in a release.

Also Read | Snake Appears at India Women’s National Cricket Team Training Session in Colombo Ahead of IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Report.

Goa remains a sought-after destination for its vibrant culture, beaches, cuisine, and heritage,making it a year-round favourite for tourists. The addition of this new service builds on the airline's existing flights between Indore and North Goa, offering travellers more choice and flexibility when planning their trips to one of India's most popular tourist destinations.

Celebrating India's diverse culture, Air India Express brings indigenous art to life through its 'Tales of India' initiative. Each of its brand-new aircraft features livery inspired by heritage crafts such as Bagh block printing and Chanderi weave, paying tribute to Madhya Pradesh's rich artistic legacy and craftsmanship.

Also Read | Did Air Chief Marshall AP Singh Say IAF Is Ready To Fly Strikes Against Ladakh Protesters After 6 Months Grounded? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

In addition to booking flights, travellers can also take advantage of Air India Express' 'Xpress Holidays' platform, offering curated holiday packages, including accommodation, transport, and activities. 'Xpress Holidays' can be easily accessed from the Product and Services section on the airline's website.

Air India Express operates more than 45 weekly flights from Indore connecting directly to 36 domestic destinations, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, North Goa, Pune and internationally to Sharjah. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 25 domestic destinations: Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Goa, Guwahati, Hindon, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam and seven international destinations including Bahrain, Dammam, Jeddah, Kathmandu, Kuwait, Muscat, and Phuket.

Air India Express operates 40 weekly flights from Goa connecting directly to six domestic destinations including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hindon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai, and internationally to Dubai. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 27 domestic destinations: Agartala, Ahmedabad, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Gwalior, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Patna, Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair), Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam and five international destinations including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Bangkok, Kathmandu, and Muscat.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)