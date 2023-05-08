New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): AirAsia, Flybig, and Alliance Air on Monday scheduled eight relief flights for the stranded people during the prevailing situation in Manipur. These operating relief flights are part of a central government initiative to ensure the evacuation of stranded people from the trouble-torn spots of the Northeast state at the earliest.

AirAsia operated on Monday one additional commercial relief flight to Imphal from Guwahati, according to Guwahati Airport Authority.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Pregnant Woman Beaten to Death Over Family Dispute in Madurai, Husband and In-Laws Held.

Flybig scheduled two relief flights on Monday, according to Guwahati Airport Authority. One operated in the morning and the second one is scheduled to fly out of Imphal at 18.40 hours in the evening.

According to Guwahati Airport Authority, Flybig flight brought 70 students to Guwahati airport on the morning flight. It also said Alliance Air has operated a total of five relief flights as of today.

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Air India on Monday said it started operating special flights to and from Imphal on Saturday and Sunday, to facilitate people stranded amid the ongoing violence and ethnic strife in Manipur. A full fee waiver on rescheduling or cancellation of tickets for all flights to or from the Northeast state has been extended by Air India till Monday. The airline started to offer these concessions on May 4.

On Saturday, May 6, Air India's flight AI1889 operated on the Delhi-Imphal-Delhi sector that departed Delhi at 12.35 pm and returned to Delhi from Imphal with 159 guests and 10 infants.

On Sunday, May 7, Air India operated AI 1889, the second of the special flights from Delhi to Imphal, at 9.30 am. It then flew from Imphal to Guwahati and back as another special flight before its scheduled return to Delhi from Imphal at 6.45 pm.

Several state governments, including those in the Northeast, are working on plans to evacuate their citizens out of the violence-hit Manipur.

Meanwhile, internet services remain suspended and curfew imposed in violence-affected regions, and security forces are deployed in Manipur after clashes between communities residing in hills and plains districts.

Flybig is a regional airline based in Gurugram, Haryana, India. It is promoted by Gurugram-based Big Charter Private Limited. The airline began operations in December 2020 and is focused on connecting tier-2 cities within India. The airline is currently operating in east and Northeast India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)