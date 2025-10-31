PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Airfloa Rail Technology Limited (BSE - AIRFLOA | 544516 | INE0XBS01012), a leading manufacturer of railway rolling stock components and turnkey interior solutions, has announced the receipt of a fresh ₹3.08 crore order from the Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Uttar Pradesh, for the supply of Set of Side Wall complete for LHB type Power Car Coach.

This new order, received on 29th October, 2025, adds to a strong series of wins this week, bringing total new orders to ₹113.45 crore within seven days.

Recent Order Highlights:

₹3.08 Crore - Modern Coach Factory, Uttar Pradesh- Scope: Supply of Set of Side Wall complete for LHB type Power Car Coach- Execution Timeline: Within 5-6 months

₹23.91 Crore - Integral Coach Factory, Chennai- Scope: Supply and installation of interior furnishing of Amrit Bharat Coaches on a turnkey basis- Execution Timeline: ~15 months

₹9.74 Crore - Modern Coach Factory, Uttar Pradesh- Scope: Supply of roof components (₹1.58 crore), installation of Nose Cone (₹1.20 crore) and luggage rack modules (₹6.96 crore) for LHB Coaches- Execution Timeline: ~5-7 months

₹2.79 Crore - Integral Coach Factory, Chennai- Scope: Supply of one coach set of sidewall and roof for Kolkata Metro

- Execution Timeline: ~17 months

₹73.93 Crore - Integral Coach Factory, Chennai- Scope: Supply and installation of turnkey interior furnishing for Amrit Bharat LWSCN Coaches- Execution Timeline: ~12-18 months

Order Book Momentum

These consecutive wins highlight Airfloa's design excellence, precision manufacturing, and strong engagement with Indian Railways' key production units. With cumulative inflows of ₹113.45 crore in seven days, the Company's order book now stands near ₹455 crore, supported by robust demand from Indian Railways, metro projects, and export opportunities.

Commenting on the order wins, Mr. Manikandan Dakshnamoorthy, Joint Managing Director, said: "These consecutive orders reflect the strong confidence our customers continue to place in Airfloa's capabilities. Each new project reinforces our commitment to precision, innovation, and timely execution. We see these wins as a result of our team's dedication and the enduring partnerships we've built with Indian Railways. Our focus remains on delivering excellence while preparing for the next phase of sustainable growth."

