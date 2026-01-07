Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, son of India's legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, is reportedly set to marry his fiancée, Saaniya Chandhok, on March 5. While official confirmation from the families is awaited, sources close to the couple have indicated preparations are underway for the private ceremony. The news has generated significant interest, marking a notable personal milestone for the young all-rounder. In the Public Eye: The Long-Standing Romance of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok Takes Centre Stage.

Wedding Details Emerge

Reports suggest the wedding ceremony will be a private affair, likely held in Mumbai, with attendance limited to close family members and intimate friends. Both families are known for their preference for privacy, and it is anticipated that further details regarding the venue and post-wedding celebrations will remain discreet until an official announcement, if any, is made. The event is expected to draw attention from sports and entertainment circles alike.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandhok, identified as Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée, has largely maintained a low profile away from public scrutiny. While details about her professional background are not widely publicized, sources suggest she is not directly involved in the cricket or entertainment industries. Her relationship with Arjun Tendulkar has been kept private, aligning with the families' general approach to personal matters. Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Son Arjun Tendulkar’s Engagement With Saaniya Chandhok During AMA Session on Reddit.

Arjun Tendulkar's Cricket Journey

Arjun Tendulkar, a 24-year-old left-arm fast bowler and all-rounder, has been steadily making his mark in professional cricket. After playing for Mumbai in age-group tournaments, he made his Ranji Trophy debut for Goa in 2022. He is also part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he made his debut in 2023. Carrying the immense legacy of his father, Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun continues to carve out his own identity on the cricketing field.

Anticipation and Privacy

The Tendulkar family has historically valued its privacy, especially concerning personal events. While fans and media are eager for more information, it is expected that any official announcements or glimpses into the wedding will be carefully managed. The reported March 5 date signifies a significant moment for Arjun Tendulkar as he embarks on a new chapter both personally and professionally.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Lokmat Times). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2026 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).