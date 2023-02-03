Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], February 3 (ANI): Leading telecom firm Bharti Airtel on Friday launched its 5G services in Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur. The company mentioned in a statement that its 5G services are already live in Kochi.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out.

Also Read | Supreme Court Warns Centre on Delaying Judges' Transfer, Says 'Don't Make Us Take a Hard Stand'.

Airtel said its customers with fifth-generation mobile system (5G)-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll-out is more widespread. The company will augment its network in due course of time, making its services available across many other locations in these cities.

Amit Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Bharti Airtel-Kerala, said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Kozhikode, Trivandrum (Thiruvananthapuram) and Thrissur in addition to Kochi. Airtel customers in these four cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds."

Also Read | Google To Host Event About Artificial Intelligence on February 8.

Gupta said the company is in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video-streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Airtel's 5G services will be available in Vazhuthakkad, Thampanoor, East fort, Palayam, Pattom, Kazhakoottam, Vattiyoorkavu, Pappanamcode, Kovalam, Vizhinjam and Valiyavila.

In Kozhikode, Airtel customers in Nadakkave, Palayam, Kallayi, West Hill, Kuttichira, Eranhipaalam, Meenchanda, Thondayad, Malaparamaba, Elathur and Kunnamangalam have now access to 5G services.

Citizens at Ramavarmapuram, Thrissur Round, East Fort, Koorkenchery, Olarikara, Ollur, Mannuthy and Nadathara in Thrissur district have access to Airtel's 5G services. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)