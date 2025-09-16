New Delhi , September 16: Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced that its anti-fraud initiatives have resulted in a significant decline in cybercrime complaints, and that this has been further endorsed by recent information from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) o the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

According to the MHA-I4C, there has been a staggering 68.7 per cent decrease in the value of financial losses and a 14.3 per cent drop in overall cybercrime incidents on the Airtel network, thereby validating the efficacy of Airtel's fraud detection solution in curbing cybercrime and creating a safe network for its customers. TikTok Deal US: Oracle Among Firms That May Enable ByteDance-Owned Platform To Continue US Operations, Says Report.

The data analyzed by MHA-I4C compares key cybercrime indicators from September 2024--prior to the launch of Airtel's Fraud & spam detection solution --with those from June 2025.

Commenting on the initiative, Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Bharti Airtel, said, "We are on a mission of eliminating Spam and financial frauds for our customers. In the past one year, our AI-powered network solutions have identified over 48.3 billion spam calls and blocked 3.2 lakhs fraudulent links. However, we see this as small steps in a much larger fight. We will continue to innovate and invest heavily in this area until our networks are free of digital spam and scam."

"The impact shared by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) - Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) encourages us tremendously and validates our efforts in this mission. I would like to commend the MHA I4C and DoT for their initiatives to curb spam and fraud and we will look forward to collaborating deeply with the authorities to eliminate the threats of cyber-crimes & frauds.", Vittal added.

In September 2024, in a pioneering move to curb the country's spam menace, the company launched India's first network-based AI-powered Spam detection solution. It went a significant way towards solving the growing menace of spam calls and messages. The solution remains a first-of-its kind solution by a telecom service provider in the country, to alert customers in real-time to all suspected spam calls and SMSes. In continuation to this, in May 2025 the company unveiled world's first, solution that detects and blocks malicious links across all forms of communication on its network, in real time.

This safe service has been seamlessly integrated with, and auto-enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers at no additional cost. The findings of the I4C analysis highlight the effectiveness of these proactive measures by Airtel for its customers. Nothing Raises USD 200 Million in Series C Funding, Reaches USD 1.3 Billion Valuation: CEO Carl Pei.

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 600 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa. The company also has its presence in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka through its associate entities. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people.

