Carl Pei shared a post on X saying that Nothing successfully raised USD 200 million in Series C funding, reaching a valuation of USD 1.3 billion. Nothing CEO Carl Pei said, "This marks the start of our next chapter: From building the only new smartphone company of the last decade, to creating an AI-native platform where hardware & software converge." He further thanked the community for supporting the company from day one. Elon Musk Says ‘MACROHARD’ Word Being Painted on Roof of Colossus II Supercomputer Cluster in Memphis, Big Enough To Read From Space.

Nothing Now Valued at USD 1.3 Billion After USD 200 Million Series C Funding: Carl Pei

Today, @nothing raised $200M Series C at a $1.3B valuation. This marks the start of our next chapter: From building the only new smartphone company of the last decade, to creating an AI-native platform where hardware & software converge. Grateful to our community who’ve been… pic.twitter.com/RdgX7JU7Ke — Carl Pei (@getpeid) September 16, 2025

