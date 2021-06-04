New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI/Heylin Spark): All India Technical Consultancy Corporation Limited (AITCCL) helps in project evaluation and provides consulting services. AITCCL has consistently endeavored to provide quality services.

The core expertise of the company is in executing project consultancy assignments, training & capacity building in the field of skill development and livelihoods promotion. The main element of AITCCL's progress has been to constantly diversify its portfolio and add new services with the requisite competence.

AITCCL promotes entrepreneurship and provides need-based consultancy services in many sectors. To its credit, AITCCL has prepared numerous project reports & studies of various kinds. Shivendu Madhava, the founder of AITCCL believes in the power of ideas, and more than that he believes in executing them. He helps individuals who believe in their dreams and want to carve their niche.

AITCCL provides technical knowledge to the public and private sectors. Whether it is management & audits, smart city & urban planning, agriculture & environment, or manpower & human resource, the professionals are there to handhold and take you through the journey. The company has consulted many institutions and helped them to streamline their processes and optimize their resources. The core expertise of the company is in executing project consultancy assignments, training & capacity building in the field of skill development and livelihoods promotion.

AITCCL is working in close association with educational institutions to promote quality training, awareness programs, and entrepreneurship. The experts believe in the dreams of the students and help them to achieve by consulting them and guiding them in their journey. AITCCL helps new entrepreneurs form their new ventures and start their businesses. The organization currently operates from Dehradun, Patna, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kolkata, Kochi, and Bangalore.

