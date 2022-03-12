Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 12 (ANI/PNN): The founder and CEO of Ajmera Fashion, a leading textile company from Surat, Ajay Ajmera, was bestowed with the 'Millennium Brilliance Award for Best Management in Textile Industry'. The award was presented by Bollywood actress and Padma Shri Awardee Kangana Ranaut.

The Millennium Brilliance Awards honors outstanding performances of individuals and companies across 15 categories of industries, ranging from textile and education to hospitality.

Speaking about his achievement, Ajmera Fashion Founder & CEO Ajay Ajmera said, "We are honoured to receive this prestigious award. It is a testimony to our untiring efforts in addressing the needs of our customers and stakeholders. It exemplifies our 'people-first' approach in all our operations. Our employees put in their best effort for its growth and development. We believe in delegating responsibilities. When responsibility is delegated, the proportionate authority also gets delegated. Delegation helps us to concentrate on our core areas and manage things effectively. We will continue our efforts to constantly improve our products and services."

Ajmera Fashion is one of Surat's most awarded and largest textile manufacturers. It is a fashion powerhouse with a complete range of women's, men's & kid's apparel. It has an impressive clientele of 50,000-plus retailers, wholesalers, and traders pan India, and it exports to 30-plus countries across the globe.

It is quite a unique organisation as it believes in nurturing more businesses by building an ecosystem that encourages entrepreneurship.

'The Millennium Brilliance Award for Best Management in Textile Industry' is just another feather in the company's cap as it has won all major awards in the textile industry and has even been featured in the prestigious Forbes magazine.

Talking about his organisation, Ajmera said, "With a capacity of producing ten lacs pieces of apparel per month, Ajmera Fashion's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is amongst the best in industry. We follow SOPs at every stage of garment manufacturing which increases our productivity. It also gives the company a competitive edge and enables it to offer affordable prices for its products."

Ajmera Fashion gives utmost importance to the quality of its products. Starting from purchasing raw materials to the shipment of lots, it has built-in mechanisms to conduct quality checks and meet the specified quality standards.

The company follows robust HR practices and ensures employee participation at all levels. It frequently organises training sessions as per the need of any particular group. Employees are also encouraged to groom themselves holistically by reading books on different topics.

Standing at the pinnacle of success Ajay Ajmera and his wife, Rachana Jain, have not forgotten their humble roots and have been actively involved in social work. They have been involved in various activities ranging from blood donation camps aids to NGOs to women empowerment.

When we dug deep into the CSR activities being done by Ajmera Fashion, the couple opened up. It said, "With God's blessings, we have been instrumental in changing the lives of over 5000 housewives belonging to the underprivileged sections of society by enabling them to start their own saree business. And today, most of them have become the breadwinners for their families."

