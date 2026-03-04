Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 4 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Tamil Nadu State Secretary M Veerapandian on Wednesday stated that the party's primary objective remains the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reinforcing their continued alliance with the DMK and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Speaking during the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations for the 2026 Assembly elections, Veerapandian expressed confidence in a victory for the upcoming election, noting they are proceeding "smoothly."

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Dream Wednesday Lottery Result of March 4 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Speaking to ANI, he said," Our primary objective is to defeat the BJP, therefore we stand with DMK and the Chief Minister; we will win. The negotiations are going on smoothly."

Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore hinted at accepting an alliance with coalition partner Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) amid discussions over a seat-sharing pact for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Also Read | Sehri Time and Iftar Time Today, March 5: Timings for 15th Roza of Ramzan 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi and More.

In an X post amid ongoing seat-sharing discussions, Manickam Tagore said that party workers in Tamil Nadu will accept the high command's decision.

"Individuals may have differences, but the party is bigger than any one of us. When leadership decides, we accept it with discipline -- because unity is our greatest strength. Good Friends," the Congress MP wrote.

Following initial objections and rumours of the party joining hands with the debutant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the Congress MP's post highlighted that he has fallen in line with the party's high command.

This comes after senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and State Congress President K Selvaperunthagai met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday.

Selvaperunthagai said the alliance between the DMK and Congress remains intact and discussions are progressing without friction ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

"Everything is going on smoothly. I am a soldier of the party. Whatever the high command says, I will follow. AICC will make the final decision," Selvaperunthagai told reporters after the meeting.

Notably, the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)