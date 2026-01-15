PNN

New Delhi [India], January 15: New Delhi will witness a landmark event in the real estate sector as a prestigious Real Estate Award Ceremony is set to take place on February 1, 2026, at the renowned Fairley Hotel. The high-profile evening will bring together leading names from the real estate industry across North India and mark the official launch of the AK Property Solution App, a technology-driven platform designed to redefine how builders, associates, and buyers connect.

With over a decade of experience in the real estate industry, AK Property Solution has established itself as a trusted name known for its deep market understanding and client-centric approach. The launch of its dedicated mobile application reflects the company's vision to bridge the long-standing gap between builders, channel partners, and buyers by offering a streamlined, transparent, and efficient digital ecosystem.

The AK Property Solution App is designed to benefit all stakeholders in the real estate value chain. Builders will be able to list their projects directly on the platform, while AK Property Solution will manage lead generation and sales support, allowing developers to focus on execution and delivery. Buyers and channel partners, on the other hand, will gain access to verified property listings, improved communication channels, and simplified transaction processes, making property dealings more reliable and time-efficient.

The award ceremony is expected to host around 200 attendees, including prominent builders, real estate firms, channel partners, and industry associates, primarily from North India. Adding glamour and star presence to the evening, Bollywood actors Neil Nitin Mukesh and Ameesha Patel will grace the event and felicitate achievers from the real estate sector, recognising excellence, growth, and innovation.

The celebration will also feature a special dance performance by Mehak Chahal, bringing entertainment and vibrancy to the night. Popular television personality Aman Verma will host the ceremony as the official celebrity anchor, ensuring an engaging and memorable experience for attendees.

With innovation, recognition, and entertainment coming together under one roof, the upcoming Real Estate Award Ceremony and the launch of the AK Property Solution App promise to be a significant highlight on New Delhi's real estate and business calendar.

