Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI/PNN): In the world of technology and fast-growing gadget industries, it has become a must to protect gadgets. WrapCart brings in a wide range of accessories, skins for mobile phones, laptops and tablet devices.

Co-founded by Aditya Gupta and Akanksha Nirbhavane, the Mumbai-based graduates, in the year 2017, the company now has over 800 skins on offer for different mobiles in all well-known online website including Flipkart, Amazon, Shopclues and many more.

Akanksha and Aditya started the business in November 2017 with the initial idea of selling customized gifting products alongside researching the market trend. The business was then moved to the mobile skins looking at the demand in the market.

From being available on the website to offline stores, Akanksha and Aditya marked their business across different platforms to make it easier for their customer.

WrapCart.com is doing its major businesses across Mumbai, Bangalore & Telangana. The company's motive is to deliver the best customer service. As they say the 'the coolest, the strongest and the dopest wraps that you could imagine.' All the products are 3M combined with other efficient raw materials to form durable quality.

Akanksha and Aditya had also formed the company keeping in mind the wide range of consumers including youngsters, who happen to like the look and feel of the finished product alongside the durability. WrapCart has kept the starting price to as low as Rs. 250. With the overview 'Make your smartphone look smarter!' in a budget, they aim to serve right.

Their social media presence is at a 130k plus on Instagram and their modern aesthetic look to the skins has even made them more wanted in the market. Recently it was included in the 500 Best Startups Award by India 5000 creating a global impact. Akanksha Nirbhavane and Aditya Gupta are the true inspiration to many youngsters who dream to transform their innovative ideas into reality.

