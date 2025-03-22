BusinessWire India

Nuh (Haryana) [India], March 22: In celebration of World Water Day 2025, Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director of the SBI Foundation, underscored the importance of water management in rural communities, emphasizing the collective responsibility for preserving water resources.

"Water is the most critical component of human life, particularly for agrarian communities. Watershed development and the promotion of sustainable water management practices have been key focus areas of our Gram Seva program," said Sanjay Prakash. "We are pleased to see the positive impact of our efforts in partnership with Akhil Bhartiya Gramin Uthan Samiti (ABGUS), a leading NGO dedicated to sustainable development and community welfare, highlighted its ongoing commitment to water sustainability in Nuh district and are confident that the local communities will continue to take ownership of these interventions moving forward."

On this significant occasion, Rajesh Verma, executive director said ABGUS has long been at the forefront of water conservation and natural resource management, working in collaboration with stakeholders like the SBI Foundation to develop and implement sustainable water practices. The organization has made significant strides in addressing the urgent need for water management in rural areas, particularly in Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

As part of its efforts, ABGUS has revived over 70 water bodies using traditional methods combined with modern technologies so far. This work is focused on improving ponds and other water sources by leveling catchment areas, expanding their holding capacity, and increasing groundwater recharge potential. The rejuvenation process includes removing silt and sludge, deepening ponds, and constructing bund walls, weirs, and ramps to ensure proper water inflow.

ABGUS places a strong emphasis on community involvement to ensure the sustainability of its efforts. To this end, the organization has promoted and trained 34 village water committees to manage and maintain these water bodies. These community-based initiatives aim to foster long-term stewardship of local water resources.

ABGUS's Key Achievements and Impact:

- Rejuvenated and developed over 70 functional water bodies for rainwater harvesting across Rewari, Nuh, and Sonipat districts in Haryana, Alwar district in Rajasthan, Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) in Uttar Pradesh, and Patiala in Punjab.

- Increased the underground water table over time, promoting water sustainability in these regions.

- Enhanced surface water availability for irrigation, reducing reliance on underground water sources.

- Established 353 community-based organizations (CBOs) as part of the Jal-Prahari initiative, empowering local communities to take active roles in water conservation.

- Improved access to safe drinking water for over 1,54,267 people in the targeted areas.

- Developed 1537 hectares of undulated catchment areas for water retention and groundwater recharge.

ABGUS's comprehensive approach to watershed management and community-driven initiatives continues to create a lasting impact, empowering rural populations to take charge of their water resources and fostering environmental sustainability. As part of its ongoing commitment to water conservation, ABGUS is dedicated to expanding these efforts and ensuring that communities remain resilient and self-sufficient in managing their water resources.

