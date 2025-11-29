VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 29: Aspect Hospitality, one of India's fastest-growing F&B groups, announces the launch of Akina in Worli, its latest fine-dining destination in Mumbai. This marks a significant step in Aspect Hospitality's expansion journey as it continues to redefine India's culinary landscape across fine dining and casual dining restaurants. The new outpost brings a refined expression of modern Asian cuisine and an exceptional bar program to the heart of the city, combining design, culinary artistry, and craftsmanship to create an immersive dining experience that's not limited to pan-Asian but brings in nuances from Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, and Peru and relooks at a whole new chapter in its Worli edition by considering it through an Indian lens.

From Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global, "Akina in Worli represents the next phase of our growth strategy, where India's rising appetite for nuanced, design-led dining meets our commitment to building brands with long-term equity. At Aspect Hospitality, we are not focused on expansion for scale alone. We are shaping an ecosystem where culinary innovation, operational excellence, and cultural relevance move in complete alignment. Akina in worli stands as a clear statement of intent, reflecting how we plan to redefine India's premium dining landscape with depth, discipline, and vision. As we enter new markets and strengthen our portfolio, our priority remains consistent value creation, sustainable growth, and a business model that endures."

Hitesh Keswani, Managing Director, Aspect Hospitality, added, "In the last year, Aspect Hospitality has delivered one of its most transformative phases yet, achieving record footfalls across its flagship restaurants, expanding its QSR footprint at unprecedented speed, and successfully relaunching key brands such as Opa Kipos in Mumbai which is Dubai's iconic Greek fine-dining concept with its signature blend of Hellenic gastronomy, dramatic performances, and the iconic plate-smashing ritual synonymous with the brand. With multiple new locations in the pipeline, concept-driven ventures, and growing demand for its brands across India, the group's exceptional performance over the past year has laid a solid foundation for its next chapter for growth."

Aspect Hospitality: A Growth Story of Scale and Strategy

Aspect Hospitality has quickly grown into one of India's most dynamic and diverse F&B businesses. It started as a single restaurant and has since grown into a multi-brand powerhouse with over ten marquee concepts in fine dining, casual dining, and quick service formats. It has also expanded to Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and many more other cities spanning across India.

At the heart of Aspect's success lies its ability to grasp the evolving urban consumer behaviour and balance aspirational dining experiences with accessibility, consistency, and brand distinction. Their brands are built on a unified vision: to create hospitality ecosystems that deliver experience end-to-end, which corner authenticity and design-led storytelling while maintaining unmatched quality.

Portfolio Snapshot: Multi-Segment, Multi-Format Strength

- Fine Dining: Akina and Opa Kipos anchor the group's luxury portfolio--both are high-design experiential destinations that blend global influences with regional authenticity. They represent the new wave of India's premium dining evolution, where gastronomy meets storytelling and experience rules.

- Casual Dining: Radio Bar, Brunch & Cake, Nom Nom, Silver Beach Cafe, Tuya's, and The Coconut Boy together represent India's thriving mid-premium market that is built on community-centric dining where the brands thrive on high repeatability, effortless familiarity, and strong neighborhood connections, so consistency is mainly at the forefront.

- QSR: Nom Nom Express and The South Table form the backbone of Aspect's scalable growth story. Both are fast-delivery-first and expansion-ready brands, engineered for rapid replication through efficient operating models, strong branding, and a prompt data-led location strategy.

Key Growth Highlights: Building for Scale and Longevity

-Rapid QSR Expansion:

Nom Nom Express, the group's flagship quick-service format, has achieved 50+ outlets across Mumbai and pune, supported by a centralized production and distribution model that ensures standardization and speed-to-market.

-New Flagships Launching Soon:

The group is now entering a new wave of strategic flagship openings with Akina and Radio Bar slated for Vashi and Malad West, alongside new Radio Bar outlets in Pune and Worli. Each new location is positioned to tap into high-growth micro-markets driven by a mix of residential affluence and commercial density.

-Franchise Acceleration:

Radio Bar, one of Aspect's most recognized social dining brands, has entered its franchise growth phase, offering investment-ready opportunities across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. This move marks a pivotal shift from company-owned expansion to a hybrid model of ownership and franchising, designed to enhance speed, capital efficiency, and brand visibility nationwide.

-Global Vision:

With India's culinary influence growing worldwide, Aspect Hospitality is preparing to take its brands international. The group is in exploratory discussions with strategic partners across the UK, Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

A Strategic Vision for the Future

Aspect Hospitality's long-term growth strategy is guided by three pillars:

1.Brand Differentiation: Each concept is designed with a clear narrative, design aesthetic, and audience segment to avoid brand overlap.

2.Operational Excellence: Backed by data-driven management systems, location strategies in place, supply-chain optimization, and an experienced leadership team.

3.Scalable Growth Models: Fine dining brands serve as flagships for aspiration, while casual and QSR formats enable replicable growth across cities and international markets.

From the refined calm of the East to the vibrant pulse of the West, Akina captures stories, flavours, and textures gathered from across the world. Following the hugely successful launch of the Hyderabad rooftop outlet spanning over 12000 sq feet with a stunning pool view in Hitech city, the brand now opens its doors in Mumbai at Worli to accommodate 100+ covers for a sit-down food-first experience.

Under the guidance of Chef Ganesh Pandit, Chef Tenzing Sherpa, and Chef Ashwin Singh, the menu at Akina in Worli highlights technique-driven cooking and artistic presentation across sushi, robata grills, small plates, and mains. At Worli, the highlight she carries with her is a robust creative section of Modern Asian flavours through an Indian lens. The Indian-influenced menu is a collection which celebrates the cultural melting pot that defines Mumbai, a city where global influences and local tastes coexist seamlessly. This forms the backbone at Akina as it offers guests curations that are calm yet powerful, elegant yet deeply rooted in intention.

Launch Details

- Location: Akina in worli, Ground Floor, Raheja Ascent, Sudam Kalu Ahire Marg, Worli, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400030

- Timings: Monday to Sunday: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM | 6:30 PM - 1:30 AM

- Contact: +91 86577 99860 / +91 86577 99861

- Website: https://akinarestaurant.com/

- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/akinamumbai/

About Aspect Hospitality:

Aspect Hospitality is a dynamic, multi-brand hospitality group redefining India's F&B landscape. Spearheaded by Chairperson Aksha Kamboj and Managing Director Hitesh Keswani, the group manages brands across fine dining, casual dining, and QSR; with a presence in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. Focused on quality, innovation, and guest-centric experiences.

Website: https://aspecthospitality.in/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aspect_hospitality/

