NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 26: Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., India's Largest contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has announced a partnership with Jagdale Industries Private Ltd. (JIL), a pioneering name in India's healthcare sector. This collaboration exclusively focuses on aseptic manufacturing and subsequent filling in carton packing for the ready-to-drink (RTD) market, targeting an expansive array of health and wellness products.

Also Read | Tirumala Temple Theft: Devotee Steals Money From Tirumala Hundi, Arrested.

Together, Akums and JIL aims to revolutionize the market by introducing innovative, non-milk-based aseptic carton packing solutions across key categories like a) wellness drinks under food, Ayush and nutraceutical frameworks, b) Sports nutrition with essential electrolytes for hydration and recovery c) Nutritional products for critical care, diabetes, and weight management.

India's Ready-to-Drink market is witnessing a significant surge as consumers increasingly prioritize health, convenience, and quality. With this partnership, Akums and Jagdale will deliver products that seamlessly integrate health benefits with superior Aseptic packaging technology," said Sanjeev Jain, Managing Director of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. "Aseptic packing solutions ensure the highest standards of safety, shelf stability, and nutrient retention, meeting the evolving needs of modern consumers."

Also Read | RG Kar Rape and Murder Case: Victim's Parents Meet Opposition Leaders in West Bengal Assembly, Seek Justice.

The collaboration represents a strategic convergence of Akums' strong and extensive clients base and Jagdale's legacy in healthcare innovation. Rajesh N. Jagdale, Managing Director of Jagdale Group, emphasized the potential impact of this alliance. "We are excited to partner with Akums, a name synonymous with trust and quality. Together, we aim to redefine the ready-to-drink segment in India, catering to diverse consumer needs across mass, premium, and medical markets. Our focus on non-milk-based formulations ensures inclusivity and addresses a broad spectrum of dietary preferences and prophylactic requirements."

The electrolyte RTD market in India, valued at over Rs. 1,000 crores with more than 150 million packs sold annually, is experiencing robust growth. With a steady 10% annual increase in volume, this market sees heightened demand, particularly during the summer months, when hydration needs peak. Simultaneously, the broader Indian RTD market is witnessing significant expansion, driven by a rising preference for functional beverages, therapeutic drinks, and wellness products. Aseptic carton packing technology is at the forefront of this evolution, offering solutions that meet the demands of modern consumers.

By employing advanced aseptic processing and packaging, products benefit from an extended shelf life, remaining fresh and safe for consumption without requiring refrigeration--a crucial advantage in India's diverse climatic conditions. Furthermore, this technology ensures the preservation of essential nutrients, making it ideal for health-conscious consumers seeking wellness-focused beverages.

Additionally, aseptic packs are designed with sustainability in mind, being lightweight, and eco-friendly, which appeals to the growing segment of environmentally conscious consumers. These attributes collectively position aseptic carton packs as a game-changer in the RTD market, meeting modern demands while paving the way for a healthier, more sustainable future.

With a projected focus on mass-market accessibility and premium health-driven offerings, the partnership also taps into underserved medical markets, including critical care nutrition and therapy support products. This holistic approach positions the tie-up as a catalyst for change in the healthcare and wellness landscape.

Akums and JIL aims to address India's burgeoning demand for nutraceuticals, functional beverages, and therapeutic solutions. As the partnership evolves, both organizations envision contributing significantly to the health and wellness revolution while fostering a sustainable ecosystem. The launch of the aseptic carton pack product line marks the beginning of a transformative journey, setting new benchmarks for quality, innovation, and consumer satisfaction.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)