Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 26 (ANI/PNN): Alice Blue has recorded significant growth in its Futures & options (F&O) trade volumes.

In absolute numbers, the company has recorded a Year on Year growth of 17 per cent in Trade volumes from newer customers who have opted for the F&O segment in Stock Market Trading.

Quarter on quarter, the new customer addition to the F&O trade has increased steadily. The last quarter witnessed a significant increase of 34 per cent in trade volumes.

The overall new customer addition for FY 2021 - 22 was up by 3 per cent, giving a positive outlook and positive trade sentiment for the year ahead. This robust growth is attributed to a strong customer-oriented approach and focused delivery and support to customer services. With this rapid growth potential, Alice Blue customer base is expected to double by the end of the financial year 2022.

Sidhavelayutham M., the Founder and CEO of Alice Blue, said, "Post the Covid Lockdown, we have been witnessing a steady growth of trade volumes & and newer client additions. This steady growth reflects positive investment, trade sentiment and confidence in our economic activity. Through our easy to use touchpoints, we hope to onboard more customers and help enable their trading and investment needs seamlessly."

Alice Blue offers tech-based learning systems such as Trade School and ANT IQ. These platforms provide educational courses and webinars on trading & investment by India's top stock market investors and educators. For beginners, ANT-IQ educates customers through insightful articles and blogs on how to get started in the Stock Market. These learning tools and new product offerings have been strong motivators for new customer acquisitions.

Alice Blue also offers a sophisticated marketplace for trading products called Trade Store, which is the first of its kind and helps the customers with Automating the Trades with Zero Coding Knowledge, trading and Investment tips, and Investment in Mutual Funds at Zero Brokerage Fees. Additionally, for ease of investing, the company offers customers a chance to invest in IPOs through easy UPI transactions.

In addition to the online services offered, Alice blue services are also available across 20 major cities through 12,000 associates to assist with the physical presence and any requirements of customers who wish to trade and invest in the stock market.

