VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 24: The perception of a brand isn't just about sleek logos or catchy taglines--it's shaped by the brilliant minds working behind the scenes to craft stories that resonate deeply. But have you ever heard directly from the people shaping these narratives, building reputations, and navigating crises? From the days of fax machines to today's AI-driven campaigns, the communications landscape has undergone an extraordinary transformation. Today, it's not just about telling a story--it's about creating an experience, one that resonates across platforms, from social media to digital billboards.

Also Read | Mumbai: Raped by Auto-Rickshaw Driver, Woman Inserts Blade and Stones in Private Parts To Escape Wrath of Her Parents Over Sex Assault.

Welcome to Crafting Bharat: Brand Ki Baat, an industry-first podcast that takes you behind the curtain to meet the masterminds bringing brands to life. In our first episode, join Shubhreet Kaur, Host and VP - Integration at Adfactors PR, in conversation with Atul Sharma, CEO, Ruder Finn India and Head - Middle East /President, PRCAI, and Sameer Seth, Director, Marketing - India at Dolby Laboratories.

This series is proudly brought to you by NewsReach, India's leading PR-tech platform, with segment partner Blue Tea, gifting partner The Forbidden Journeys, and wardrobe partner White Chaos. Tune in for stories, insights, and inspiration!

Also Read | LinkedIn Faces Lawsuit Over Sharing Users' Private Data With 3rd Parties To Train AI Models.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89EzywqSp6M

Edited Excerpts:

What do you think has been one of the most inspiring changes in the industry that you think is the aspirational factor going ahead, and why would someone be attracted to this industry?Sameer Seth (Dolby Laboratories): There's been a clear shift in terms of how we consume content and the way we approach it. Earlier, it was about broadcasting content to an audience. Now, it's far more interactive and personalised. Consumers are prioritising premium content experiences. They're upgrading their devices--moving from older phones and TVs to ones that offer better visual and audio quality. Similarly, they're opting for premium subscription plans that give enhanced features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. He added, "It's no longer just about watching or listening. It's about how good the experience is. This shift shows that consumers are willing to pay for better experiences, and for someone entering the industry, it opens up endless opportunities to innovate and adapt. The ability to merge technology with storytelling is what makes this industry aspirational."

Where do you see the conflict lies between marketing's measurement-based approach and explaining how reputation can be measured in PR? How can brands and agencies communicate better on this?

Atul Sharma (RuderFinn India): The conflict often arises when objectives aren't aligned. Marketing is heavily measurement-driven--it's all about numbers and ROI. But PR operates in a more nuanced space. Reputation isn't something you can measure immediately; it's about trust and perception, which take time to build.He elaborated, "The key to resolving this is mutual understanding. Agencies need to step into the brand's shoes, truly understand their vision, and act as their extended arm. As long as we work toward the same goal, conflicts are minimized. Issues only arise when people let their egos or personal agendas take over. Mutual respect and trust are the foundation of any successful brand-agency partnership."

How do Indian brands differ in their communication strategies compared to their global counterparts?

Atul Sharma (RuderFinn India): Indian brands are becoming prouder of their identity. Earlier, brands would avoid communicating during festive days like Republic Day or Diwali, thinking people wouldn't notice. But now, they're using these occasions to celebrate their Indianness and connect emotionally with audiences. "This shift toward embracing our culture and heritage is incredible. It shows how much confidence Indian brands have gained in their storytelling."

Sameer Seth (Dolby Laboratories): For global brands, the challenge is balancing consistency with local relevance. India is a diverse market, with 22 official languages and countless cultural nuances. At Dolby, we focus on localizing our global brand to resonate with the Indian audience. Whether it's through music, sports, or gaming, we find ways to make our storytelling relatable.

"It's about finding that sweet spot where global and local meet. The opportunity to cater to both 'India' and 'Bharat' makes this market truly unique."

What's the funniest client demand you've ever received?

Atul Sharma (RuderFinn India): Once, a client said, 'Kuch aisa karo ki maza aajaye". It was vague, and I remember calling them back to ask, 'How will I know tumhe kisme maza aata hai?' It turned into a funny yet enlightening conversation about the importance of clarity in briefs.

What do you think will dominate the communications industry in 2025?

Atul Sharma (RuderFinn India): Generative AI will redefine the industry. We're moving from experimentation to full-scale business transformation. By 2025, AI will impact how we create content, structure costs, and reskill teams. "The potential to push creative boundaries is immense. From handling repetitive tasks to crafting innovative campaigns, AI will be a game-changer."

Sameer Seth (Dolby Laboratories): Hyper-localization will also take centre stage. Consumers want personalized experiences, and brands that can deliver tailored content and recommendations will thrive. "AI can make this possible by analyzing behaviour and preferences to create hyper-localized campaigns. For me, the idea of a tech-driven, personalized future is incredibly exciting."

If you've ever wondered about the genius that builds a brand's identity, this is your all-access backstage pass. Join us as we celebrate the creative chaos and spotlight the unsung heroes behind the brands that inspire, innovate, and shape our world. These stories, fueled by passion and strategy, reveal the artistry behind building iconic identities. Stay curious, keep crafting your own narratives, and catch more unfiltered insights in our next episode.

Brought to you by NewsReach--India's leading PR-tech platform, in association with VCCircle and our production partner, HT Smartcast.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)