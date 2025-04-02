PNN

New Delhi [India], April 2: India's pet care landscape is evolving, but access to quality services still lags behind the rising expectations of modern pet parents. Scattered service providers, lack of reliable doorstep options, limited access in remote areas, and high delivery charges often result in stress for pet owners and compromised care for pets.

All Tails is here to change that.

Launched as India's first fully integrated, omni-channel pet care ecosystem, All Tails is designed to bring premium, personalized, and accessible pet care directly to every doorstep--starting with Delhi NCR.

From veterinary consultations and grooming services to pet registration, pharmacy, training, and curated product delivery, All Tails consolidates every aspect of pet care into one seamless platform. Whether it's routine vaccinations, a tick bath, training sessions, or even monthly food replenishments, pet parents now have a single, trusted destination for all their pet's needs.

What Makes All Tails Different?

1. Homecare, Reimagined

All Tails offers in-home veterinary consultations, blood tests, vaccinations, and grooming--ensuring pets receive care in the comfort of their own environment. This significantly reduces stress for pets and enhances treatment outcomes, especially for older or anxious animals.

2. Smart Auto-Replenish System

Forget last-minute grocery runs. Pet parents can now set up monthly subscriptions for food, treats, and medications. All Tails fetches the best deals, offers zero delivery fees, and ensures timely delivery with minimal packaging--also reducing environmental impact.

3. Digital Pet Health Card (E-Healthcard)

Every pet on the platform gets an automated digital health record, tracking vaccination schedules, past consults, prescriptions, and reminders. This record is instantly accessible to both the pet parent and any vet they consult via the platform.

4. Vet & Service Provider Empowerment

Unlike aggregator models, All Tails allows vets, groomers, and trainers to retain control over their services, pricing, and schedules. This model fosters long-term collaboration and ensures better quality service.

5. Pet Registration & Welfare Tools

All Tails facilitates municipality pet registration in just a few clicks. The platform also supports animal abuse reporting, enabling users to raise alerts in real time and contribute to community safety.

6. Hyperpersonalized Onboarding

All Tails goes beyond transactions. Every new customer receives a personal conversation-based onboarding, helping us understand the pet's routine, preferences, and needs. This leads to a truly tailored experience that evolves with the pet over time.

7. Fairness-Driven Algorithms

The platform's service-matching logic is designed to prioritize local connections and continuity. Customers are encouraged to build lasting relationships with nearby clinics and stores--strengthening the neighborhood ecosystem.

The Vision Ahead

With a growing network of verified vets, service providers, and pet parents, All Tails aims to make India a global benchmark for pet care innovation--much like UPI did for digital payments. The platform is on track to expand across cities and integrate next-gen tools like AI-driven diagnostics, smart collars, and remote health monitoring.

In a world of fragmented care and inconsistent service, All Tails unifies everything a pet parent needs under one intelligent, trusted platform.

Because pet care should be simple. Seamless. And always accessible.

Visit www.alltails.in for more information.

#AllSetForYourPet

