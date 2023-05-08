Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8 (ANI/PNN): Jain (Deemed-to-be University) is the parent body for the School of Allied Healthcare and Sciences situated in Bangalore. They offer a number of top allied health science courses, including:

* Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)

* B.Sc. Virology and Immunology

* B.Sc Cancer Biology

* B.Sc. Medical Imaging Technology

* B.Sc. Medical Lab Technology

* B.Sc. Anaesthesia and Operation Theatre Technology

* B.Sc Psychology

* B.Sc Cardiac Technology

* B.Sc Nuclear Medicine Technology

* B.Sc Food Nutrition and Dietetics

* M.Sc. Cancer Biology

* M.Sc Food Nutrition and Dietetics

* M.Sc. Clinical Psychology / Neuropsychology

* Master of Management Studies-Healthcare Management

* M.Sc. Medical Lab Technology

* M.Sc. Molecular Medicine and Stem Cell Technologies

And many more..

Allied Health Sciences from Jain

SAHS is a branch of the Jain Group of Institutions which emphasises a productive culmination of theoretical knowledge as well as practical exposure. Their programmes include subject knowledge, research opportunities, and hands-on projects, along with several interesting electives to encourage the students in the learning process.

One of the top allied healthcare colleges in Bangalore, the School of Allied Health Sciences, provides the students with an environment to deep-dive in the healthcare industry. Jain (Deemed-to-be University), through SAHS, envisions imparting essential intellect and acquainting budding medical professionals to the ever-growing field of paramedical.

The programmes offered by the SAHS circle around uniqueness and precision. Their subject combinations best help the students specifically choose what they wish to study and then specialise in.

The students are mentored by experts while they explore their area of interest in the medical field while being trained for their future with much encouragement to continue research and development of the field.

Allied HealthCare Courses Offered

SAHS's top priority is to ensure that its students receive extraordinary opportunities to learn and practice. Therefore, it offers several varieties of programmes. Every curriculum is designed meticulously to suit the career paths each student dreams of.

For budding immunologists, they offer Bachelor's degree in Virology and Immunology course; for radiographers, there is Medical Imaging Technology; and for those who dream of managing the operations of the entire hospital, they offer Hospital Administration. To know all the intricacies of laboratory technology, students can select the BSc in Medical Lab Technology. Their BSc Anaesthesia and Operation Theatre Technology course trains the students to grow into successful anesthesiologists.

To enhance your skills, SAHS also offers Master's courses in Cancer Biology, Clinical Psychology, Neuropsychology, Healthcare Management, Medical Lab Technology, Molecular Medicine and Stem Cell Technologies.

Several more Bachelor's programmes, along with a variety of specialisations, are suited to provide the necessary knowledge and skills for the profession chosen.

Placements at SAHS

With 20+ courses being offered to secure your future, Jain (Deemed-to-be University) offers excellent placement provisions. Aikya Fertility & Research Centre is one of the leading names in the industrial partners with Jain University; they give placement assistance. Students get placed in renowned and top hospitals in Bangalore, Karnataka. Clinics like Apollo, Aster, Oasis, Cloud Nine, Nova Fertility, Sparsh Hospital and many more. Timely workshops and training are provided to the students to ace their placements and get selected for healthcare institutions from all across the country.

Jain University is classified as one of the best universities in India, and they emphasise much-required skills like entrepreneurship, research, sports and primarily academics. With NAAC ranking them A++, they mould a student-centric curriculum. Their creative means and academic depth attract International Students to learn via the facilities provided by Jain.

As a leading college in Bangalore, Jain University engages its students intellectually along with practically, shaping them to succeed. Jain Group of Institutions strive to inspire innovative thinking and hands-on application of academics ranging from Sciences, Commerce to Humanities.

Reach out to their official website https://sahs.jainuniversity.ac.in for further details.

Contact: +91 9606978661

