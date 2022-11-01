Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI/PNN): Eluru based Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd. (BSE: 532335, NSE: AMBICAAGAR) has announced impressive financial results for Q2FY23.

For quarter ended 30 September 2022, the company saw an 8.7% growth in revenues YoY, which rose from Rs. 29.40 Cr (Q2FY22) to Rs 31.95 Cr (Q2FY23). For the corresponding period, Profit After Tax (PAT) doubled from Rs 0.53 Cr (Q2FY22) to Rs. 1.09 Cr (Q2FY23).

Founded in 1946, Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd. manufactures and markets incense products. It operates through the multiple segments - Agarbathi, Hotel and Construction.

The Agarbathies segment manufactures incense sticks, including its flagship durbar bathies, incense sticks, herbal bathies, natural incense, and dhoops and cones.

The company's Factories are established at Eluru, Hyderabad, Rajam and Adoni in Andhra Pradesh with total built up area of 300,000 sq ft.

Ambica Agarbathies is profit making and a dividend paying company since from the year of inception having massive Manpower engaged in production, with large established dealer network globally, having more than 500 dealers.

