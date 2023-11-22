NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 22: American Chemical Society (ACS), a leading society dedicated to advancing scientific knowledge, and the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) have jointly launched an initiative - Faculty Leadership Summit (FLS) to build future leaders in science.

The program was conceptualized for the early career faculties to delve into diverse aspects of academic research careers and scientific management. This INSA-ACS Faculty Leadership Summit will help early career faculty members/researchers to navigate the path of their independent careers and thoughtfully designed to address their demands and nurture their innate potential.

INSA President Professor Ashutosh Sharma said, "Having spent several decades navigating the terrain of Indian academia, I understand the diverse demands and boundless potential that our academic researchers possess. The program will not only deepen your understanding of academic research but also empower you to navigate the intricacies of a 21st-century academic career." He also commended the collective efforts of INSA and ACS in bringing this initiative to fruition.

"At ACS, we are dedicated to nurturing and developing the next generation of scientists, engineers, and professionals who will lead us into the future. This faculty leadership summit will offer professional skills for early career faculty members that will help them to become future leaders of science," said Ms. LaTrease Garrison, Chief Operating Officer, ACS, launching the program in India.

She says the ACS hopes to expand this program beyond India and focus on countries in South Asia, Africa, and Latin America in coming years.

Around 40 early career faculty members from different research institutes of India participated in the first edition of the INSA-ACS Faculty Leadership Summit, which was held in INSA, New Delhi from November 3 to 5, 2023. INSA and ACS will be organizing at least six such workshops over the next two years.

The two-day program covered diverse topics like Scientific Management and Leadership, Collaboration and Networking, Innovation and commercialization of research, Research Funding, Public Policy, and Science Communication.

The convergence of academic leaders and industry experts, coupled with interactive training exercises, ensures that the knowledge imparted is not merely theoretical but also practical and applicable. Additionally, the summit was fully residential to help in fostering the peer networks across scientific disciplines.

The American Chemical Society (ACS) is a nonprofit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress. ACS' mission is to advance the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and all its people. The Society is a global leader in promoting excellence in science education and providing access to chemistry-related information and research through its multiple research solutions, peer-reviewed journals, scientific conferences, eBooks and weekly news periodical Chemical & Engineering News. ACS journals are among the most cited, most trusted and most read within the scientific literature; however, ACS itself does not conduct chemical research. As a leader in scientific information solutions, its CAS division partners with global innovators to accelerate breakthroughs by curating, connecting and analyzing the world's scientific knowledge. ACS' main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.

The Indian National Science Academy is a professional body funded by Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. Its main objective is the promotion of scientific knowledge and its application to national welfare. It coordinates scientific programs and initiatives between Academies, Societies, Institutions, Departments, and Services. It acts as a body of scientists of eminence for the promotion and safeguarding of the interests of scientists in India and to present internationally the scientific work done in the country. It recognizes, nurture, and promote talent in science by electing Fellows, Foreign Fellows to its Fellowship. It represents India in international scientific unions through National Committees for undertaking scientific work of national and international importance on behalf of the Government of India. It publishes scientific proceedings, journals and other special publications to inform the public and policies based on evidence.

