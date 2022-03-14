American Standard to host Design Catalyst L!VE, an industry event to inspire the future with the future with purposeful design

Singapore, March 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): American Standard, one of the most iconic brands in sanitary ware and part of the LIXIL Group, is hosting the American Standard Design Catalyst L!VE, a webinar bringing together thought leaders in Architecture and Design from across the Asia Pacific region.

The United Nations Development Programme estimates that, globally, cities account for 55% of humanity, 70% of GHG emissions and 80% of global GDP[1]. Continuing rapid urbanization will place increasing pressure on how we design and use public and private spaces that promote health, well-being and sustainable living. This creates new challenges for planners and designers to work with smaller spaces, smarter design and new urban lifestyles.

American Standard Design Catalyst L!VE will engage in that conversation with key subject matter experts in architecture and design. We will expand on the issues with insights, practical frameworks and strategies centered on three key themes: Health and Well-being, Sustainability, and Urbanization.

The two-hour event will be streamed free on Wednesday, 23 March in English, Bahasa Indonesia, Thai and Vietnamese; and will feature the following panelists and speakers from across the region:

Hayley Mitchell, Director, Mitchell and Eades, Australia

Ivy Almario, President & Co-founder, Atelier Almario, Philippines

Samantha Eades, Director, Mitchell and Eades, Australia

Chat Fores, Founder, Chat Fores Design Studio, Philippines

Arch. Jojo Tolentino, President & CEO, AIDEA Incorporated, Philippines

Ary Indrajanto, Founder, Aboday, Indonesia

Alan Kueh, Managing Director, AK+ Archipedia Pte Ltd, Singapore

Arch. Le Truong, Founder & CEO, TT- Associates, Vietnam

Rahul Kadri, Partner & Principal Architect, IMK Architect, India

Rakesh Kumar, Chief Design Officer, Godrej Properties Ltd, India

Hun Chansan, Principal Architect & Founder, re: edge Architecture, Cambodia

Naresh V Narasimhan, Managing Partner, Venkataraman Associates, India

Satoshi Konagai, Leader, LWT APAC, LIXIL

Priyanka Tanwar, Leader, Communications & Corporate Responsibility, Asia, LIXIL

Antoine Besseyre Des Horts, Leader, Global Design, Asia, LIXIL

American Standard invites all architecture and design professionals and interested persons to register for the virtual event to engage in the conversation and help build and inspire a future with purposeful design. Further event information is also available at the American Standard Design Catalyst website (www.americanstandard-apac.com/asdc), American Standard Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: www.americanstandard-apac.com/asdc

[1] United Nations Development Programme, An Analytical Review: A Decade of Urban Resilience: Lessons and recommendations, October 2021

As one of the most iconic brands in sanitary ware, American Standard has earned the trust of its customers by constantly delivering style, quality, and reliability to their bathrooms. Today, backed by more than 140 years of pioneering legacy, American Standard continues to raise the bar in delivering dependable bathroom solutions that combine thoughtful designs and innovative technologies to create inviting bathroom spaces offering ultimate hygiene, comfort, and convenience. For more information, kindly visit www.americanstandard-apac.com.

LIXIL makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes.

But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including LIXIL, GROHE, American Standard, INAX, and TOSTEM. Over 70,000 colleagues operating in 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.

