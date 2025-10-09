PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 9: Amit Badlani, Managing Director of Vihaan Clean & Green Tech and Go Green Mechanisms Pvt. Ltd., has been felicitated by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, for his outstanding contribution to environmental protection and sustainable industrial growth.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 10 October 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

This honour acknowledges Mr Badlani's 17-year legacy of advancing cleaner, greener industrial ecosystems through innovative wastewater management and pollution control technologies. Under his leadership, Vihaan Clean & Green Tech, a subsidiary company of HyFun Foods, has developed world-class Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) and Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems that have set new benchmarks in environmental responsibility and operational excellence.

The recognition also comes on the back of Vihaan's consistent community-driven initiatives -- including afforestation programs, sustainable infrastructure projects, and clean technology integration -- all aimed at fostering environmental balance alongside industrial progress. Earlier this year, the company's World Environment Day initiative, which saw the plantation of 400 trees in collaboration with the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), was lauded by GPCB officials for its tangible environmental impact and long-term commitment to green development.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Promises Government Job for 1 Member of Every Family if Voted to Power (Watch Video).

Speaking on the recognition, Amit Badlani, Managing Director of Vihaan Clean & Green Tech and Go Green Mechanisms Pvt. Ltd said, "This honour is a collective achievement -- it belongs to every engineer, operator, and visionary who believes in building industries that coexist responsibly with nature. At Vihaan, we see sustainability not as a goal, but as a practice. Every project we execute is a step toward a cleaner tomorrow, where progress and preservation move together in harmony."

The award ceremony, attended by senior government officials, including Hon'ble Minister of State for Home, Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Shri Harsh Sanghvi, along with policy-makers and industry leaders, underscored Amit Badlani's leadership in championing sustainable industrialisation, aligning closely with India's Vision 2070 for Net-Zero Emissions.

Through his ventures, Amit Badlani continues to redefine how industries approach environmental management -- turning sustainability from a compliance mandate into a strategic growth driver for the future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)