Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) today announced the launch of Optigal® Prime and Optigal® Pinnacle, two world-class, high-performance products in its premium colour-coated steel portfolio Optigal®.

With this launch, AM/NS India ups its game in the colour-coated steel market in India, introducing for the first time European standard highly corrosion-resistant steel for use in large high-end infrastructure and construction projects such as state-of-the-art airports, railway stations, highways, large building projects. The company is pioneering a new market segment in high-quality C4 specialty steel previously unavailable in India, where it proudly stands as the sole domestic producer.

The product will support the Prime Minister's call for accelerated development, which would be the key to achieving a 'Viksit Bharat'. AM/NS India targets a dominant market share in this segment and a 25% share in the overall colour-coated steel segment.

The colour-coated steel segment in India, which is estimated to be 3.4 million tonnes market at present, is growing at a sustained pace of around 10 per cent annually. The addition of two new specialised Optigal® offerings will bring AM/NS India closer towards its goal of securing 25% within the next two to three years.

Optigal® Prime is suited for urban and moderately corrosive environments, offering a 15-year warranty. Available in advanced finishes like Silicon Modified Polyester (SMP), Super Durable Polyester (SDP), and PVDF, it is an ideal choice for roofing, cladding, and a range of other construction needs. Optigal® Pinnacle is the top-tier variant, designed for harsh industrial and coastal conditions. Backed by a 25-year warranty, it features high-performance PU/PA coatings that offer superior resistance to moisture, UV rays, and extreme temperatures - making it suitable for demanding applications such as airports, warehouses, and marine-facing buildings. Mr. Ranjan Dhar, Director and Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said: "Launch of Optigal® Prime and Optigal® Pinnacle reflects our commitment to quality, durability, and sustainable innovation. As India's infrastructure and construction needs evolve on the path to 'Viksit Bharat', we are proud to offer world-class, high-performance steel solutions that address diverse climatic and industrial demands. This marks a significant step forward as we continue to strengthen our value-added product portfolio in line with our brand promise - Smarter Steels, Brighter Futures."

Six specialised variants of Optigal® Prime and Optigal® Pinnacle will be available - High Gloss, Anti-Dust, Anti-Graffiti, Anti-Static, Anti-Microbial, and Cool Roof - that will cater to diverse needs for high-performance steel solutions in rapidly expanding India's construction and infrastructure sectors. These variants have been developed using the advanced Zinc-Aluminium-Magnesium technology to deliver superior protection from corrosion and weathering - up to three times compared to conventional coatings.

As part of AM/NS India's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative, these steel solutions have been designed with an eco-conscious approach - featuring low VOC emissions, no heavy metals or hexavalent chromium, and 100% recyclability, making them an excellent choice for sustainable and future-ready construction.

Optigal® products are being manufactured at the company's state-of-the-art facility in Pune, Maharashtra. The company's colour-coated steel capacity currently stands at about 7 lakh tonnes annually, with plans to expand to one million tonnes soon, reinforcing its leadership in India's colour-coated steel segment.

