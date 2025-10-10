NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 10: At a time when Indians are increasingly grappling with skin concerns--ranging from premature skin-aging and environmental stressors to uneven skin tone and textural issues, Amway India, a leading company supporting health and wellbeing, has introduced two next-gen skincare products solutions - Artistry Skin Nutrition Defying Serum and Artistry Skin Nutrition Correcting Serum to target early and advanced signs of visible skin aging respectively. These advanced serums build on the foundation laid by the Artistry Skin Nutrition Hydrating, Balancing, and Renewing & Firming ranges, which are thoughtfully formulated to meet the evolving skincare needs across different life stages.

Backed by the legacy of Nutrilite's 90 years of expertise in botanicals, these serums are powered by Nutrilite-grown ingredients to deliver visible results--firming, smoothing, and strengthening the skin--bringing the power of nature and science together for youthful-looking skin. While the Artistry Skin Nutrition Defying Serum helps support the skin against the early visible signs of ageing, the Artistry Skin Nutrition Correcting Serum helps address the appearance of advanced skin aging and loss of firmness.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rajneesh Chopra, Managing Director, Amway India, said, "The Indian skincare market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness, rising disposable incomes, and a preference for premium and natural products. In fact, an increasing population is placing high importance on skin health, with 70% of urban respondents reporting heightened awareness of skincare benefits, reflecting a clear shift toward more informed and conscious skincare choices. Additionally, according to a report, about 71% of Indian consumers prefer skincare products formulated with plant-derived ingredients. This presents a tremendous opportunity for us at Amway India as we continuously track and analyse these evolving consumer preferences through in-depth research and insights, enabling us to innovate with purpose. The launch of Artistry Skin Nutrition Defying and Correcting Serums is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-performance skincare products that combines the best of science and nature. Product innovation will continue to be a strategic priority for us as we stay ahead of the curve to meet the ever-evolving needs of the modern Indian consumer".

According to Amway India's Chief Marketing Officer, Amrita Asrani, "Consumers today are seeking quality products that align with their evolving values of self-confidence, empowerment, and ageless beauty. At Amway India, we have embraced this shift through Artistry Skin Nutrition--our next-gen skincare range that brings together over 90 years of Nutrilite botanical expertise and 60 years of advanced skin science from Artistry. With the existing Hydrating, Balancing, and Renewing and Firming ranges forming the essential base of a targeted skincare regimen, the launch of the new Artistry Skin Nutrition Defying and Correcting Serums marks a significant step forward in this journey, as they are thoughtfully designed to support the essential 'REBUILD' skin nutritional requirement to help improve the overall appearance of skin. Harnessing the power of 16 plant extracts and advanced skincare science, our Defying and Correcting Serums can help deliver targeted results for visibly younger, firmer, and healthy-looking skin, when used as directed."

"Rooted in the belief that skin, like the body, needs the right nutrients to stay healthy, these formulations are thoughtfully created with traceable botanicals from Nutrilite-approved farms and crafted to meet the highest standards of safety, purity, and efficacy. The new serums are crafted to seamlessly fit into today's fast-paced lifestyles, offering advanced, yet effortless means for next-gen skincare. As we evolve with our consumers' needs, we remain dedicated to delivering high-performance innovations that empower individuals to not just achieve youthful-looking skin, but one that thrives with enduring radiance," Amrita added.

About Artistry Skin Nutrition Defying & Correcting Serums Artistry is the only beauty brand backed by Nutrilite which is the world's No. 1 selling brand of plant-based vitamins and dietary supplements, bringing the trusted power of Nutrilite to skincare.

Central to both Defying and Correcting serums are the exclusive Nutrilite-grown White Chia Seed, an exceptional addition to the new Artistry Skin Nutrition Serums, and a botanical protein complex that helps soothe skin.

The Artistry Skin Nutrition Defying Serum is powered by Olive Extract, Amino Acids, and Holy Basil to help protect against environmental stressors, minimize the appearance of pores and look of fine lines and offer powerful soothing, known antioxidant benefits. Artistry Skin Nutrition Correcting Serum features Cranberry Biopeptide known to help boost the look of radiance while diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and a Microalgae Complex that delivers multi-benefit firming action to help reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles, improve sagging and even skin tone radiance.

The Artistry Skin Nutrition Defying & Correcting Serums are clinically tested, vegan, and do not any contain harmful chemicals. It is free from parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, and cyclic silicones, ensuring beauty with no compromises. The Skin Nutrition Defying and Correcting Serums are tested to deliver stronger antioxidant benefits when paired with the existing Artistry Skin Nutrition Vitamin C+HA3*.

Artistry Skin Nutrition Defying and Correcting Serums are now sold exclusively by Amway Business Owners across India. To know more, visit the company's website www.amway.in.

Amway India, one of the leading FMCG Direct Selling companies supporting health and wellbeing, is an ultimate wholly owned subsidiary of Amway Corporation (Alticor Global Holdings Inc), USA, the world's #1 direct-selling company [1]. Globally, Amway is a 65+ years old, US$ $ 7.4 billion, manufacturer and direct seller of quality consumer goods. Amway's innovation and industry-leading R&D have seen more than 750 global patents granted and a few more patents pending. Amway has more than 800 scientists, engineers, and technical professionals who extend its innovation and science capabilities to deliver global, regional, and local product research and development.

Amway India sells close to 140 daily-use products across categories like Nutrition, Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care and Consumer durables through Amway Direct Selling Partners who make personal recommendations regarding the use of distinctive quality products. Amway products are widely recognized and appreciated for their quality and value. These products are backed by a money-back guarantee for 100% satisfaction of use.

Amway's first manufacturing facility in India, located at Nilakotai in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu, has won the prestigious LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council as one of the most environment-friendly and sustainable facilities in the country.

Amway products are popular not just in India but across the world. Nutrilite, the world's No. 1 selling vitamins and dietary supplement brand [2], has established itself as a leading brand in the vitamins and dietary supplements category in India as well. The company also offers a range of beauty & skincare products under Artistry Skin Nutrition™, which is a blend of Artistry skin science and Nutrilite expertise, infused with Nutrilite ingredients that are clean and traceable.

