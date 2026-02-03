New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Lower House of the Parliament on Tuesday was adjourned till 12 noon following continuous sloganeering by the Opposition MPs during the Question Hour.

The Lok Sabha sitting, which began at 11 am, was adjourned at 11:08 after the INDIA bloc MPs raised slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre.

The proceedings began with an obituary for Congress leader Surupsingh Hirya Naik, who passed away in December 2025.

Earlier today, Congress MP KC Venugopal gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the India-US trade agreement, claiming "adverse consequences" for Indian industries and farmers.

The India-US trade deal reduces tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18 per cent, while Washington has claimed the deal will help it export more agricultural products to New Delhi. In his adjournment motion notice, KC Venugopal said that the details of the deal have not been placed before Parliament.

Ahead of the Parliament session today, the BJP workers felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chants of "Jai Modi," "Vande Mataram," and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" after the Prime Minister secured the trade deal with US President Donald Trump at the NDA Parliamentary party meeting in Parliament premises.

Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to continue the discussion on the motion of 'Thanks to the President's address' during the ongoing Budget Session on Tuesday.

In the Lok Sabha, the motion was moved by Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by Tejasvi Surya. In the Upper House, the BJP MP Sadananad Master moved the motion of thanks and, on Monday, delivered an emotional address, placing his artificial limbs on the bench.

The motion comes in response to President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses to mark the beginning of the Budget Session on January 28. (ANI)

