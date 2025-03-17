VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: Mumbai is at a critical juncture of urban development, where real estate players must grapple with space constraints, regulatory rigmarole and several other challenges, in order to meet the city's ever-growing demand for space. Recognising the gap in the market for a comprehensive solution that would address these pressing concerns, especially for developers in their early stages aspiring to build a portfolio, Anex Advisory was launched on April 9, 2024 by Sanjay Daga, a seasoned and prescient real estate professional with a distinguished career spanning three decades. Today, Anex Advisory stands out as one of the most trusted names in Mumbai's vibrant real estate ecosystem and has established itself as a trusted name among developers seeking a strategic partner to guide them through their acquisitions and projects' lifecycle.

Anex Advisory was founded by Daga's experience of working alongside a few renowed brands. His insights on the industry's gaps - particularly in the redevelopment segment that have remained largely unorganised - and realisation that small and mid-scaled developers have often struggled with a lack of professional setup, defined systems, affordability and technical expertise, Daga established Anex Advisory as a one-stop advisory & consultancy firm that offers tailored solutions across redevelopment, capital markets, sales and marketing, risk management, and project execution.

Since its inception, Anex Advisory has built a robust portfolio, including several noteworthy achievements. On the consulting front, the firm closed their first transaction in just 45 days and is instrumental in introducing a Hyderabad-based developer to Mumbai's real estate market. Multiple developers from the south keen on exploring the MMR market have now approached Anex seeking end to end solutions. Anex Advisory's consulting expertise now spans multiple upcoming projects in Mumbai, with a cumulative project cost exceeding Rs7,700 cr. With deep expertise in the area of redevelopment - the senior leadership team has been working in the redevelopment space since 2012 - Anex Advisory has onboarded 15 societies for redevelopment, including pioneering Project Management Advisory Services (PMAS) in Bandra and Malad.

Commenting on the way ahead, Daga said: "Today, with regulations becoming more developer-friendly, the market has become highly competitive. While many players have entered the space, there is a lot of noise but very few real results. Anex Advisory stands out by focusing on structured execution and delivering measurable outcomes for developers and housing societies. We are excited about what the future holds and keen to make a lasting impact by forging long-term partnerships with foresighted developers."

Anex Advisory continues to be sought for their deeply customised approach, addressing developers' unique risk appetite and bottom-line concerns. With expertise across land transactions, sales strategy and deployment, feasibility analysis, structuring deals, cash flow management and project execution, the firm ensures seamless and strategic real estate development, empowering developers to maximise efficiency and long-term growth.

About Anex Advisory: With a track record of 50+ successful projects, 75+ societies under redevelopment, and active engagements with 60+ developers, Anex Advisory has cemented its position as an industry leader since its inception in April 2024. Founded by industry visionary Sanjay Daga, Anex Advisory is powered by a 60+ member team with deep expertise across redevelopment, sales and marketing mandates, and capital markets. With a strong presence in MMR, Pune, and beyond, the firm has built a reputation for driving high-value collaborations and delivering seamless project execution. Anex specializes in redevelopment projects, sales and marketing mandates, and capital market solutions, upholding a strong commitment to collaboration, cost efficiency, and integrity.

