New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI/SRV): Founder of RIGO Water Filtration, Anil Nagabhushan, has been presented with the Social Entrepreneur of the Year award to recognize the efforts he has made, along with his team of dedicated professionals, in supplying safe drinking water every day to more than 1 million people across India. The award was presented to him by GrandhiMallikarjuna Rao, Founder and Chairman of GMR Group, at the NRIVA Convention in Chicago.

RIGO, one of the largest water filtration companies in India, manufactures RO Plant, Water softening plants, etc. In just nine years, RIGO has become one of the most trusted and successful brands in the Water Filtration business in India.

"I am delighted to have been honoured with this title. What makes the moment more special is receiving the award from GrandhiMallikarjuna Rao. I embarked on my entrepreneurial journey because of him. He is an inspiration to me. We at RIGO have been working tirelessly to supply clean and safe drinking water in India. Our vision at RIGO is to strive to be the best. Over the years we have positioned ourselves as a reputed water filtration company in India with an emphasis on quality, design, and performance. We at RIGO want to emerge as the best company in the eyes of our customers, shareholders, communities, and people", said Anil Nagabhushan.

NRI Vasavi Association (NRIVA) is a social and cultural non-profit organization for all Vasavi followers across the globe. The organization today has more than 20000 members across the United States of America. The vision and mission of NRIVA is to preserve and promote the culture and value of the Vasavi community whilst helping underprivileged people with access to proper health and education.

"Access to safe drinking water is very important because it is directly connected to the health and well-being of every human. Keeping in line with the vision and mission of NRIVA, we at RIGO plan to extend our reach and services by providing safe water to government schools and marginalized areas of India that do not have clean water", signed off Anil.

