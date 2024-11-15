ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: Anita More, the promoter and director of Jean Claude Olivier's Spanish Luxury Salon has already set an example by becoming a successful entrepreneur in a beauty salon and cosmetics sector that is considered dauntingly competitive at the core. Anita's expertise and contribution to the beauty landscape were recognised once again when she was recently awarded the prestigious Icons of India 2024 Awards for being a trailblazing entrepreneur in delivering world-class beauty solutions to Indian consumers.

The award occasion was held to honour our society's unstoppable individuals whose innovation, leadership, and dedication have set new benchmarks in their respective fields. The prestigious Icons of India Awards was hosted by the notable digital news and media portal Times Applaud Pvt Ltd in Mumbai last week.

Rising entrepreneur Anita More was felicitated in the presence of eminent dignitaries from all walks of life- social, political, corporate and entertainment. The businesswoman was honoured by none other than Guest of Honor Karishma Kapoor- the renowned Bollywood actress who commended More's visionary leadership and entrepreneurial spirit.

Speaking at the event with all her entrepreneurial spirit, Anita, a fashion designer herself said, "In the world of beauty, a touch of sparkle and glow can make you stand out. At our prestigious and professional multiservice salon centres, we merge luxury with relaxation. My team and I at Jean Claude Olivier's Spanish Luxury Salon, are dedicated to creating a safe space where we uplift and celebrate everyone for their unique skin and texture. We love to nurture our guests with personalized services, highly skilled experts, and efficient use of their time."

Anita More, the promoter and director of Jean Claude Olivier and Postquam, Spanish luxury salon and cosmetics brands, has taken the beauty industry by storm. Despite fierce competition, she has managed to successfully establish a pan-India presence for this luxury European brand with her innovative strategies. The skilled lady is committed to changing the narrative - only the wealthy can afford luxury in the beauty segment. Anita has also been applauded for her bold moves which have redefined the norms of the market.

With an ambitious plan to expand Jean Claude Olivier to 100+ salons across India by November 2024, Anita More is relaunching the brand with a focus on international education for Indian stylists. Her constant passion to push the boundaries of excellence, makes her a role model for aspiring women entrepreneurs across the country. Her competitors are also admiring and looking forward to her ambitious moves for further expansion and innovation. After the brand's initial launch five years ago, the future of this luxury beauty salon brand in India looks brighter than ever with Anita More leading the way!

