New Delhi, November 15: Google has reportedly introduced a new set of features to improve security and user experience for its Pixel phone users. As per reports, Google has launched real-time spam call detection and malicious app detection to curb the increasing number of spam calls and malicious apps affecting smartphone users. These new features are expected to help Google Pixel users remain aware of potential threats and offer protection against unwanted and harmful calls and apps.

As per a report of Indian Express, Google introduced live call spam and malicious app detection features on Pixel phones to tackle growing concerns around unwanted disturbances and potential threats. The Scam Detection feature on Pixel phones monitors the conversations in real-time to determine if an incoming call could be a scam. Another feature is Google Play Protect, which will offer real-time alerts. It will keep track of the activities of apps running in the background and will send out warnings if it notices anything suspicious. Gemini New Feature Update: Google’s AI Chatbot Now Supports Referencing 10 Uploaded or Drive Files on Creating Custom Gems.

Google Scam Detection and Play Protect Feature for Pixel Phone

The live threat detection features, which will provide real-time alerts are now accessible on the Google Pixel 6 and new Pixel models. The Scam Detection feature will first be available in the US for people who are part of the Google Beta Programme. In the following months, it will be introduced to other regions and to Android smartphone users. The feature will only work for phone calls conducted in English. The Scam Detection uses AI of the device to look out for signs of scams during conversations. If it identifies any potential fraud, the system will alert the user and suggest that they should hang up the call. Microsoft Launches Adapted AI Models for Various Industries Addressing Their Specific Needs.

Play Protect will examine how apps behave when they use sensitive permissions and interact with other apps and services. The new feature will monitor all the apps installed on compatible Android devices through its Live Threat Detection feature. If it notices that an app is suspicious in the background or interacting with other apps in ways that seem unnecessary, it will send a real-time warning to the user. The alert will help the user to consider removing any app that appears to be problematic.

