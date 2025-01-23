VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 23: Anjani Synthetics Ltd., a leading name in the textile industry, continues its remarkable recovery from the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has demonstrated resilience and adaptability, achieving significant milestones in the fiscal year ending March 2024 and beyond.

For FY 2023-24, Anjani Synthetics Ltd. reported an impressive turnover of Rs254.24 crore, supported by a gross profit of Rs7.28 crore and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of Rs2.89. In the quarter ending June 2024, the company recorded a turnover of Rs44.04 crore with a gross profit of Rs1.26 crore. The company's Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.39 times, as of October 4, 2024, reflects a 22% discount compared to its industry peers, showcasing its strong value proposition. The total asset value stood at Rs164 crore as of June 30, 2024.

Expanding Horizons and Enhancing Margins

Despite the economic slowdown and reduced production volumes during the pandemic, Anjani Synthetics has remained focused on enhancing its product portfolio and expanding its customer base. This strategic approach has contributed to improved margins and positioned the company as a trusted partner in both domestic and international markets.

The company operates a state-of-the-art design studio that crafts unique and trendy designs, further solidifying its reputation for producing world-class textiles. Its diversified product portfolio includes bed sheets, dress materials, shirting, scarves, curtains, flannel, and seer sucker fabrics. Additionally, its technical capabilities encompass advanced cloth processing techniques, including pre-processing, dyeing, and printing using cutting-edge technologies such as digital printing, rotary printing, and flatbed printing.

Transition to Export Markets

Historically focused on job work, Anjani Synthetics has leveraged its expertise to explore export opportunities. The company has made significant strides in exporting its textile products, complementing its ongoing job work operations. This dual strategy reflects its commitment to broadening revenue streams and navigating competitive markets with agility.

A Legacy of Excellence

Founded in 1984 in Ahmedabad, Anjani Synthetics Ltd. has built a legacy of excellence in the textile industry. The company's strength lies in its exceptional management team, a skilled and dedicated workforce, and its focus on continuous improvement. Over the years, it has become synonymous with quality and innovation, offering specialty finishes like sanforizing for shrinkage control, carbon brushing for suede effects, bio-polishing for pilling prevention, and calendaring for softness and luster.

Looking Ahead

As it moves forward, Anjani Synthetics remains committed to exploring new growth opportunities, strengthening its operational efficiencies, and enhancing its market presence. The company's focus on cost control, customer-centric innovation, and global market expansion positions it well to achieve sustained growth in the coming years.

