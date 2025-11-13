VMPL

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], November 13: Anlon Healthcare Limited, one of India's leading manufacturers of high-purity pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), announced its unaudited financial results for the second Q2 and H1 FY26.

Operational & Strategic Highlights* Diversified Product Portfolio: 65 commercialized, 28 pilot-stage, and 49 lab-stage products.* Robust Regulatory Platform: 21 global DMF filings; WHO-GMP certified manufacturing facility.* Manufacturing Strength: 400 MTPA installed capacity at Rajkot, with ~84% utilization and zero-liquid-discharge operations.* R&D & Innovation Engine: 4 in-house R&D labs driving new product development and quality excellence.

Management Commentary:

Mr. Punitkumar Rasadia - Chairman & Managing Director of Anlon Healthcare Limited, commented on the company's strong results," We are delighted to report another quarter of strong growth, with Revenue increasing by over 115% and Profit by 259% in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25. For H1 FY26, our Revenue grew by 38% and Profit by 103% Year-on-Year, reflecting the strength of our business fundamentals. This performance underscores the success of our R&D-led product development, operational efficiency, and disciplined execution across verticals. The robustness of our innovation ecosystem--comprising four dedicated R&D centers and 21 global DMF filings--continues to drive consistent, high-quality growth.

The upcoming commercial launch of our two anti-malarial APIs, Artemether and Lumefantrine, marks a strategic milestone, positioning Anlon for entry into a globally significant therapeutic area. With growing demand across the human health, veterinary, nutraceutical, and personal care segments, and strong customer relationships spanning 15+ countries, we remain well-positioned to sustain double-digit growth momentum in FY26 and beyond.

Backed by these growth drivers and a resilient business model, we are confident of achieving a 3-year revenue CAGR of around 30%, accompanied by sustainable and gradual improvement in EBITDA margins, underscoring our focus on quality growth and long-term value creation."

About Anlon Healthcare Limited

Incorporated in 2013 and headquartered in Rajkot, Gujarat, Anlon Healthcare Limited is a research-driven manufacturer of high-purity advanced pharmaceutical intermediates and APIs that serve as essential building blocks for finished dosage formulations.The company is among the few Indian manufacturers of Loxoprofen Sodium Dihydrate, Ketoprofen, and Dexketoprofen Trometamol -- key APIs used for pain and inflammation management. Its products cater to multiple sectors, including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, personal care, and animal health.

With 400 MTPA installed capacity, four R&D centers and a global presence across 15+ countries, Anlon continues to advance health through innovation, quality, and sustainability.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

