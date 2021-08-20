Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI/PNN): All Home Living, a reliable and trustworthy online store of luxury home decor, furniture, and home technology brands, announced today's biggest Diwali season offer.

The brand has made it possible for customers to buy numerous AV products at EMI with a 0% interest rate. Now you can easily buy your favourite devices without any hesitation.

ALL HOME LIVING will offer all the audio & visual devices that belong to some top-rated globally identified brands. You can enjoy the offer by purchasing the best products in the market, such as high-fidelity loudspeakers, home theater systems, wireless speakers, Bluetooth headphones, earbuds, home audio systems, etc. There is no differentiation; you can get products of any price at zero cost EMI.

Diwali is a festival of celebration and spreading happiness. Without a doubt, music is the life of any festival. What could be better than buying a home theatre that you always wanted during such an auspicious occasion? Grab this deal and make your Diwali celebration even more enjoyable with good quality music.

Treat Yourself with the Best

Home Theater

Speakers

Amplifiers

Subwoofers

AV Receivers

CD Players

Network Players

Headphones

Earphones

Earbuds

Power Conditioners

Accessories & cables, etc.

Exclusive Brands

JBL

Dali

Denon

Devialet

Focal

Dynaudio

Gallo Acoustics

Marshall

Naim, etc

"It is with immense pleasure and excitement that we announce this Diwali offer. We always stick to authenticity and believe that a genuine approach to doing anything makes you and those around you happy," said Farida Khanbahadur, one of the founders of All Home Living.

She further added: "It is essential for people to enjoy their life without stressing about liabilities, and as we are moving ahead in our journey, we thought of giving some Diwali perks to our customers by introducing zero cost EMI."

All Home Living is a distributor of some of the most immeasurable brands in the audio/visual industry. This offer is for all those who love music but cannot buy their favourite equipment for various reasons and obligations.

This announcement ensures that customers receive the product of their choice without paying the entire amount or any interest rate.

All Home Living is one of India's emerging online store under the brand Ozel Homes offers complete home solutions. Founded in 2018 by the powerful couple Farida Khanbahadur, a design enthusiast & Mohammed Khanbahadur, a digital marketing expert, the store deals in high-end brands and provides quality products. This highly influential duo has been working passionately to provide the best services to the customers through their website.

All Home Living's brand Ozel Homes in Pune, Maharashtra provides everything that your home would need right from furniture, home decor items, bedding and furnishing to the top-notch gadgets to upgrade your home. Other services offered by Ozel Homes include customization and installation of home theatre packages from top brands based on the customers' needs.

All Home Living focuses on client satisfaction the most; it believes in quality and ensures customers get what they ordered. It is a one-stop destination for people looking for various Home Decor & Home Technology-based services.

With Clear and Simple navigation, the website enables you to shop efficiently.

The online store provides the best offers and delivers all over India. You can find a variety of furniture, wall art, decors, wall mirrors, beddings & furnishings, lamps & lights, clocks, showpieces, gifts, speakers, amplifiers, headphones, home appliances, accessories, and many more on www.allhomeliving.com.

