Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 17: Antara Senior Care has won the 'Operator of the Year - Senior Living' accolade at the 13th Asia Pacific Eldercare Innovation Awards 2025, as part of the World Ageing Festival, for pioneering an integrated ecosystem of senior- care solutions in India. Antara, a fully owned subsidiary of Max India, part of the $5- billion Max Group, also received distinguished recognition in two additional categories: 'Facility of the Year - Senior Living' for its Dehradun-based senior-living residences and 'Facility of the Year - Residential Aged Care' for its Memory Care Home in Gurugram.

The awards celebrate organizations that redefine the ageing experience through innovative business practices, operational strategies, and service models. Awardees are chosen on the basis of their significant contributions to the positive evolution of ageing.

Being adjudged the 'Operator of the Year - Senior Living' validates Antara's pioneering approach to senior care. It affirms Antara's position as the benchmark for excellence in the senior care industry, reflecting its unwavering commitment to transforming the landscape through thoughtful innovation and 'Seva Bhav' in its senior-care solutions.

Rajit Mehta, MD and CEO of Antara Senior Living, said, "We are delighted to receive all these recognitions. It's a tribute to all our team members who are passionate about impacting quality of life of the seniors that we serve. It is a reflection of our core value of 'Seva Bhav', an endorsement of our mission to create an ecosystem of care offering a blend of lifecare and lifestyle solutions to seniors. At Antara, we strive to empower seniors to live independently, with confidence and purpose, while knowing that they are always cared for. This recognition inspires us to continue building a future where every senior in India has access to thoughtfully designed best-in-class solutions that celebrate ageing as a journey of continued growth, connection, and well- being."

The award was accepted by Vaibhav Dubey, Vice President and Head, Antara Dehradun Residences, and Prem Singh Rathore, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Processes & Quality and Environment, Health & Safety at Antara, who was himself bestowed with a rare distinction - the 'Ageing Asia Global Ageing Trailblazer' award.

As India's senior care industry is poised for rapid growth on the back of an ageing population that is set to double to ~350 million by 2050, Antara remains at the forefront of expansion, delivering cutting-edge care solutions tailored to the evolving needs of its aging population. Along with residences for seniors, Antara's assisted care services include Care Homes, Care at Home, Memory Care Homes, and Antara AGEasy - an offline and online store offering curated products and solutions to manage chronic health conditions.

The 13th Asia Pacific Eldercare Innovation Awards 2025 recognize outstanding contributions to eldercare innovation across the Asia Pacific region. As part of the World Ageing Festival, this global event brings together leaders, experts, and organizations to celebrate groundbreaking work in the senior sector. Organized by Ageing Asia, a social enterprise dedicated to connecting businesses, governments, and communities to drive innovation in eldercare across the region, the awards and festival aim to foster collaboration, set the agenda for the future of ageing, and drive positive change in eldercare.

Launched in 2013, Antara is the senior-care business of Max India Limited, part of the $5 billion Max Group. It is an integrated ecosystem for senior care, operating in two main lines of businesses - Residences for Seniors and Assisted Care Services. Antara's first senior residential community in Dehradun comprising nearly 200 families, caters to their social, recreational, educational, wellness, and health-related needs. In 2025, it will open its second senior living community in Noida's Sector-150 with families moving into the 340 apartments built in the first phase. Expanding its footprint in Gurugram, Antara will manage senior living residences, dedicated spaces for senior living, and primary healthcare services at Estate 360 - Delhi-NCR's first intergenerational community developed by Max Estates.

Antara's Assisted Care Services include 'Care Homes', 'Care at Home' and 'AGEasy'. This line of business caters to seniors, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age- related issues. With facilities across Gurgaon, Noida and Bengaluru, the Care Homes provide long-term care to seniors who require constant medical and nursing supervision, and short-term care services for the recuperation of seniors. Its Care at Home services, offered in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai, provides well-equipped, trained professionals offering care to seniors inside their home's comfort. AGEasy - an online and offline store - focuses on senior specific products and solutions to manage chronic health conditions.

