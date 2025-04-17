Logout Movie Review: We’ve seen plenty of movies, shows, and documentaries tackle the darker side of social media and influencer culture. In Bollywood alone, there was Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL and Dibakar Banerjee’s LSD 2 (specifically the third segment), where influencers find their fame and fortune turning into Frankenstein’s monsters. In Amit Golani’s Logout - which I’d argue is a far better thriller than CTRL - Babil Khan plays a social media influencer who becomes a victim of his own fame, ultimately confronting the very image he curated for his followers. Babil Khan and Krithi Shetty Roped In for Bollywood Remake of Telugu Hit ‘Baby’ – Reports.

Babil Khan plays Pratyush, known online as ‘Pratman’. His Bhuvan Bam-inspired impressions - especially his ‘Laila Majnu’ act - have earned him a sizable fanbase, enough for him to endorse brands like a vegan label. Alongside his manager JD (Gandharv Dewan), he’s desperately trying to hit the 10 million follower milestone, which would unlock a major endorsement deal. To make things worse, a rival influencer is racing towards the same goal and opportunity, much to their annoyance.

Watch the Trailer of 'Logout':

After a night of partying and drinking, Pratyush wakes up at home to find his phone missing. He logs onto his computer to track it down, only to receive a message from a stranger on a chat app. The woman, who claims to be a fan, tells him the phone was picked up by a cab driver. Manipulated by her helpful nature and innocent act, Pratyush shares his passcode to get an OTP, only to realise she may not be telling the whole truth... except for the part about her being his biggest fan.

'Logout' Movie Review - Interesting Use of Its Limited Setting

Logout opens with a man sneaking into a residential building dressed as a food delivery agent, gun in hand, seemingly out to kill someone. He ends up being pushed to his death by an unseen assailant. How this incident connects to the main story is revealed later, but the scene does a great job of pulling you in instantly. It’s a smart move, considering the protagonist is not particularly likeable - something the film establishes early on, with him manipulating followers using a rival’s post or suggesting he use his young niece to gain traction online.

A Still From Logout

Once the twist hits, Logout shifts gears into an almost one-man-show thriller. The focus is squarely on Pratyush, with other characters interacting with him only through chats or phone calls. This is where three elements truly shine: Golani’s direction, Biswapati Sarkar’s screenplay, and Babil Khan’s performance.

Golani keeps the tension high as the mysterious female fan tightens her grip on Pratyush’s life, revealing herself to be made of the same toxic obsession as Gaurav in Fan, or - if I may borrow from real life - Mark David Chapman. The confined setting of Pratyush’s apartment adds to the claustrophobia, making the mystery feel all the more pressing. Sarkar’s screenplay gives us a protagonist whose immaturity is both frustrating and believable - like when he realises SK’s interference with his social media profile is ironically helping his follower count. The story gradually guides him into a space of self-reflection that feels earned, not forced. There’s a subtle jab at how blindly we consume whatever our favourite online celebs throw at us, without questioning the hidden cost. Thankfully, the film never becomes preachy about it.

'Logout' Movie Review - Clever Screenplay

There are moments where the film displays a deep understanding of social media behaviour, laced with nuggets of dark humour. I had to smirk when Pratyush, using a burner account, tries to warn his followers that his main account has been hacked - only to be trolled mercilessly using his own message. In another scene, when he breaks down during a live session, a snarky comment pops up: “His acting is better than the nepos” (can’t miss the meta-dig there - Babil being, well, nepo himself). Shankar, please take notes... this is how Indians behave on social media, not whatever you showed in Indian 2.

A Still From Logout

At times, the film leans a bit too hard on heavy-handed metaphors - like comparing Pratyush’s situation to a rat he trapped in a flight. But then again, maybe the metaphor isn’t about his entrapment by a stalker-fan, but about the real Pratyush being caged inside the fake online persona of ‘Pratman’.

Yes, Pratyush makes some daft choices - like sharing his passcode with a stranger or letting his greed overrule common sense. But there are also moments that showcase his cleverness, like when he starts piecing together SK’s real identity using his computer or finds alternative ways to communicate with his other acquaintances (call me ignorant, but I didn’t know my modem could be that useful!).

A Still From Logout

It also helps that the villain - SK - is a truly unsettling character. Nimisha Nair does a brilliant job voicing her, capturing a deeply troubled soul who believes she’s helping her idol in her own twisted way. She’s as manipulative as she is vulnerable, believing Pratyush to be just as much a victim as she thinks she is, while taunting him with nursery rhymes. And yet, for all her control over his life, SK turns out to be just an immature - but dangerous - teenager, as revealed in their final exchange (how that unfolds... well, you’ll have to watch the film).

'Logout' Movie Review - Babil Khan's Performance

Of course, this whole film could have fallen apart if the central performance didn’t work. While the cast includes others - like the ever-lovely Rasika Dugal in a cameo as Pratyush’s elder sister - Logout rests almost entirely on Babil Khan’s shoulders. He’s had only a few roles so far, and I’ve found him decent in those, but this is where he truly comes into his own. With no one to share the spotlight, Babil proves he’s got the chops.

A Still From Logout

Whether it's his character’s frenzied outbursts or quiet vulnerability, he commands the screen and keeps us invested. There’s always that one performance that makes you want to see more from an actor - and for Babil Khan, Logout is that moment.

'Logout' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Logout feels sharp, timely, and makes the most of its limited setting and lean runtime. It understands the performative nature of online fame and weaponises it into a tense psychological thriller that doesn’t need manipulative twists to keep you on edge. What elevates it further is that rare mix of clever writing, tight direction, and a lead actor who’s clearly arrived. Logout is streaming on Zee5 on April 18.

