New Delhi [India], December 4: The iconic partnership of Joju George and Joshiy has once again struck gold with their second collaboration, 'Antony.' The film has garnered praise from family audiences, emerging as a potential family hit. During its opening weekend, Antony raked in an impressive 6 crores, setting the stage for a blockbuster run. The movie witnessed a remarkable 35 per cent surge in collections, a testament to its growing popularity among viewers.

The film is produced by Einstin Zac Paul and penned by Rajesh Varma. Joshiy's masterful storytelling brings back the golden era of action and emotion, creating a unique cinematic experience that resonates with audiences. Theatres are abuzz with activity as families flock to witness the compelling narrative that seamlessly blends action and emotion. 'Antony' skillfully combines emotional depth with gripping action, transcending familial bonds to deliver a compelling narrative.

Starring a stellar cast, including Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarsan, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Nyla Usha, 'Antony' was released in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu under the banners of Einstin Media, Nextel Studio, and Ultra Media Entertainments. The overseas rights of the film are bagged by Phars Filmco Motion Pictures.

The film delves into relationships that hold a deeper connection than blood ties. 'Antony' unfolded with captivating cinematography by Renadive, accompanied by soul-stirring music from Jakes Bejoy. Dream Big Films secures the film's distribution, and at the helm, Sibi Jose Chalissery serves as the chief associate director, while Rajasekhar takes charge as the action director.

'Antony' also features a skilled crew, with editor Shyam Sasidharan and creative contributor RJ Shaan. Dilip Nath's art direction showcases artistic finesse, while Praveen Varma designs captivating costumes. Deepak Parameswaran efficiently manages production, and Ronex Xavier brings characters to life with makeup artistry. Anoop P Chacko's stills and Vishnu Govind's masterful audiography add depth to this cinematic masterpiece. Sabari serves as the film's PRO. The film's marketing and communication are handled by Sangeetha Janachandran (Stories Social) and in Kerala by Obscura. Antony is poised for enduring success, solidifying its status as a must-watch with its captivating mix of action, emotion, and unparalleled family appeal.

