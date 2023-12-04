Bengaluru, December 4: Karnataka Police on Monday lodged an FIR against a retired IAS officer for allegedly raping a woman in Bengaluru. The FIR has been lodged following the complaint by the 28-year-old woman at the Tilaknagar police station. The police have taken up the investigation against Ramachandra, a retired bureaucrat, sources stated. Bengaluru Shocker: BPO Staffer Stores 13,000 Obscene Photos of Women, Morphs Them With Faces of His Female Colleagues; Arrested

The victim belonging to minority community said in the complaint that the accused had laced drinks with drug and raped her. The woman had claimed that she is now in her eighth month pregnancy. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Finds Over 13,000 Nude Photos of Herself, Other Women on Boyfriend’s Phone; Accused Held

She had further charged that though she had lodged a complaint, no action was taken against her since the accused is an influential person. Further investigation is on.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2023 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).