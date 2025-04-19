New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): In a major boost to India's fresh fruit exports, the first commercial sea shipment of Indian pomegranates from Maharashtra has successfully reached the United States.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the shipment arrived in New York and was well received for its excellent quality and rich appearance.

The ministry stated on Saturday that "In a historic initiative towards introducing Indian Pomegranates to distant markets, a landmark commercial sea shipment of the prized Indian Bhagwa variety of Pomegranate has successfully arrived in New York."

This marks a significant step in introducing Indian pomegranates, especially the popular Bhagwa variety, to distant markets like the U.S. Traditionally, Indian pomegranates were sent by air.

However, this shipment was sent by sea -- a more cost-effective and sustainable option. The success of this sea shipment shows that Indian fruits can maintain their quality even during long journeys.

The ministry also informed that the export was made possible with support from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in collaboration with USDA-APHIS, NPPO (India), and ICAR-National Research Centre for Pomegranate, Solapur.

After trial shipments and successful static trials that extended shelf life to 60 days, APEDA flagged off the sea consignment of 4,620 boxes (14 tons) in February 2024.

The consignment was sent by Kay Bee Exports from Mumbai and sourced directly from farms, helping farmers benefit from global trade. APEDA's pre-clearance program with the USDA played a key role in easing export procedures.

Abhishek Dev, Chairman APEDA, remarked, "The Government of India has been at the forefront in promoting Indian fresh fruits for the global market. APEDA has been supporting the export of Indian fruits like Mangoes and Pomegranates to the USA by funding the pre-clearance program. Indian farmers will achieve better realisation when their fruit gets exported to premium international markets like the USA. Indian mangoes have already reached annual exports of around 3500 tons and we hope that Pomegranates will also reach such strong numbers in the years to come".

The commerce ministry also highlighted that in the financial year 2023-24, India exported 72,011 metric tons of Pomegranates worth USD 69.08 million. This year, there has been a significant growth in Pomegranate exports from India registering a growth of 21 per cent with a value of USD 59.76 million in the period April - January, 2024-2025. Key export destinations include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bangladesh, Nepal, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bahrain, Oman and the USA. (ANI)

