New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI/GPRC): APL Apollo Chaukhat is India's first Steel Closed Door frame. APL Apollo Chaukhat is the market leader in this segment across the country. Only APL Apollo Tubes has such a wide range of SKUs and continues impacting lives.

In India, wooden door frames are commonly used for doors & windows, but these frames have multiple shortcomings. They are expensive, prone to termites & inflammable. Moreover, installation is very time-consuming & the look deteriorates with time.

Apollo Chaukhat is a shining example of APL Apollo's innovative spirit. At the time of construction, as compared to wooden frames, which have to be fitted during construction, Apollo Chaukhat can be fitted post-construction, in a couple of steps, like any modern plug & play. It provides superior strength & durability without compromising on aesthetics.

Sanjay Gupta, CMD, APL Apollo said, "Apollo Chaukhat is our ground-breaking creation and we are delighted by the market response. The high volume demand in the market motivates us to bring more such revolutionary products into the market which can be a game changer. "

Traditional open steel frames usually allow bugs & dust inside the house because they are installed with the help of concrete & cement. Also, these frames don't have a smart appearance, & fall behind on the ground of beauty, as well. Whereas Apollo chaukhat looks attractive & shields the house from dust & bugs.

Benefits of Apollo Chaukhat

- Environment Friendly

- Termite & Pest Proof

- Cost Effective

- No gaps for Bugs & Dust

- Ease of Door Fitting

- Resale Value

- Recyclable

- Damp Proof

Last but not the least, every 10 Apollo Chaukhats, save one tree. This way "Apollo Chaukhat" protects the environment by saving 2.5 lakh trees every year.

Website: www.aplapollo.com-

