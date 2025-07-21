PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: In a major casting coup, Showtime Studio Talkies has roped in the immensely talented and widely loved Apoorva Arora for its upcoming vertical fiction series 9 Ways to Die, produced by Ashar Anis Khan, a name now synonymous with bold, format-breaking storytelling.

Touted as the biggest vertical fiction series ever produced, 9 Ways to Die will be helmed by the young visionary Suvigya Dubey, with a compelling script by acclaimed writer Lavisha Motwani. The series is slated for an August 2025 release, and will drop exclusively in mobile-first format, revolutionizing short-form cinematic storytelling.

Joining the production team are Executive Producer Praveen Sinha, Co-Producer Shahid Khan, Line Producer Amit Kumar, and Deepika Suthar, the dynamic CEO of Showtime Studio Talkies.

Apoorva Arora: A Bold, Brilliant Choice for a Bold, Brilliant Role From youth icons to serious cinema lovers, Apoorva Arora has carved a unique space in Indian entertainment. With a stellar fan following and an impressive track record across film, OTT, and branded content, Apoorva brings unmatched screen presence and emotional depth to the lead role. Her ability to oscillate between vulnerability and power is exactly what 9 Ways to Die demands. Theres a storm inside this character, says Ashar Anis Khan, and Apoorva brings the exact balance of fragility and fire we needed. She is magnetic, relatable, and unforgettable.

Suvigya Dubey: The Director to Watch

At the helm of the series is Suvigya Dubey, one of the fastest-rising young directors in the country. Known for her deep character work, crisp visual grammar, and his ability to elevate emotion through style, Suvigya is all set to bring a cinematic lens to vertical storytelling.

Suvigya has the rare ability to make you feel without ever saying too much. Thats the magic we wanted for 9 Ways, adds Khan.

Lavisha Motwani: The Pen Behind the Pulse

Returning after her praised work with Showtime, Lavisha Motwani delivers another knockout script, a blend of layered emotions, philosophical undertones, and explosive plot turns. Her writing dives deep into the human psyche, especially through a female lens. She doesn't just write, she haunts, says Khan. Every line of hers leaves an aftertaste. She's the soul of this story.

A New Chapter in Women Telling Women Stories What makes 9 Ways to Die even more special is the female creative power driving it; the Writer, the Director, and the Lead Actress are all women, making this series a landmark for Women Telling Women Stories in Indian cinema.This time, it's chaos, questions, and a whole lot of choices, Khan says. My proudest achievement is that this story explosive, emotional, and unapologetically bold is being told by three brilliant women. I'm here to prove that Vertical Drama Series are not just a trend, they are the future of filmmaking. With a powerful cast, daring direction, and a story that promises to leave you gasping, 9 Ways to Die is all set to change the way we consume cinema on our phones. The vertical revolution is here And it starts with 9 Ways to Die. Digitally Distributed and Marketed By MAJ MEDIAS Mohit A Jaitly. The Music Team Led by Ashar Anis Khan & Music Supervisor Tariq Faiz.

