New Delhi [India], April 12: Appy Pie Design, a leading online graphic design software, has launched AI Image Generator, an AI-powered platform that converts text prompts into unique and creative images. The tool allows users to create beautiful images with ease in just a few seconds.

Appy Pie's AI Image Generator allows you to turn simple texts into beautiful images using a wide variety of AI models like DALL-E, DynaVision XL, Juggernaut XL, DreamShaper XL, RunDiffusion FX, Stable Diffusion, CyberRealistic, RunDiffusion FX, Absolute Reality, Toon You, Openjourney, ICBINP SECO, Dreamlike Diffusion, Realism Engine, and more. With an easy to use interface, you can choose the quality, style, and aspect ratio, you want the image to have, along with the number of generations. Each image generation costs credit, depending on the model you use.

"We are thrilled to announce that Appy Pie is launching AI Image Generator for our users across the globe," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie. "At Appy Pie Design, we provide cutting-edge tools that can help our customers succeed. With the AI Image Generator, we believe we've created a tool that will help fulfill your needs."

The multifunctional platform allows users to download and set generated images as favorites and also edit the generated images in Appy Pie Design's editor tool. You can also add a negative prompt to ensure undesirable characteristics are not included in the generated images. Appy Pie is also thrilled to announce that it will also add AI text to video generator models in the AI Image Generator soon.

Appy Pie is also launching Appy Pie Endpoint, which provides comprehensive APIs for open-source AI models, including the Stable Diffusion Video API, Meta Llama 2 API, Stable Diffusion SDXL API, Mistral 7B API, Open Hermes API, Distilbert Sst 2 API, and more. The AI models can be used for a variety of tasks, including converting text into video, converting text into video, converting text into an image, and many more. The tools help bring creative projects to life with ease.

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a no-code development platform that helps transform business ideas into reality without technical knowledge. It is an all-inclusive suite of the best no-code tools like an app builder, website builder, workflow automation platform, graphic design software, chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software. Appy Pie's App Maker has been recognized as one of the highest-rated app builders globally (G2) for its unique features, ease of use, and affordability, and is considered one of the most comprehensive no-code application development software for businesses of all sizes (Capterra). Appy Pie is also the fastest-growing cloud-based DIY Mobile App Builder in the world (GetApp).

