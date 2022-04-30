New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI/PNN): Under Arav Exports Private Limited, Founder Mudit Choraria has introduced its three platforms, Galicha, Make My Rug, and Just Mats. These three firms are selling the best International rugs that will help decorate one's house. Make My Rug in the USA was founded on the idea of creating and designing Custom Rugs for you. At the same time, Galicha is a renowned Importer, Exporter, Retailer, and Manufacturer of Carpets and Rugs in India. And Just Mats specializes in supplying quality mats across Australia and has a variety of mats available for different purposes.

With a vision to expand over India and already established in major cities, all the three rugs stores have provided tremendous luxury designed mats for their customers. The Carpet stores are the only specialty rug stores with a unique assortment of imported and Indian carpets in traditional, modern, and contemporary styles. Their Carpet Shops have the largest range of over 400 different designs and the option to manufacture custom Rugs.

Talking about the firm, Founder Mudit Choraria stated, "Indians have adapted to luxury lifestyle way back and are fascinated about home decor items. I saw that Indians are very inclined toward rugs or mats during an expo. Looking at this, we thought of manufacturing rugs to cater to the Indian market. Based in the USA, we focus on selling rugs all over India, and with the same vision, we want to expand in India as well. Our main vision is to bridge the gap between affordability and elegance for our Indian customers. They don't have to purchase products from outside; instead, buy authentic and great quality rugs."

All three firms have successfully created their name in the industry; now, they are planning to strengthen their roots in PAN India. With this, they will be able to cater to a large audience in a short period.

Arav Exports is primarily an exporter of Indian handcrafted home decor, such as rugs, furniture, and antiques, with sales offices in Europe and the United States. They are aware of industry trends worldwide and are attempting to source the best items for the Indian market. They want to be the first company to sell "Power Loom Area & Handloom Rugs" in India's organized retail sector. Power Loom Area Rugs are high-tech machine-made carpets with a possible density of over 2.0 million points per square meter. Galicha, a brand of ARAV EXPORTS, is India's first enterprise in the organized soft floor covering the retail market.

