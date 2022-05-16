Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI/PNN): Arcitech, a Mumbai-based software solution, web development, and digital transformation company, is ready to scale up its business operations and acquire more international clients to become a household name globally.

The company is expanding its team internationally to get access to a larger customer base and new markets. Moreover, it plans to increase its workforce strength from 100 to 1,000 employees.

This move of international expansion of business will enable Arcitech to solve newer challenges and help more customers to go digital on a global scale, contributing to its business growth.

Arcitech is a software development and web development firm that assists businesses in seamless and cost-effective digital transformations.

Arcitech owes its origin to its CEO, Sonny Arcot, who has been an active part of the software creation and development industry for the last ten years. Riding on his exceptional entrepreneurial acumen and extensive industry experience, he laid the foundation of Arcitech, a client-centric web, and mobile app development company.

Arcitech provides a diverse range of digital solutions, including Software Development, Web Development, Mobile App Development, SEO Optimization, Ecommerce Marketing, and Social Media Marketing. Over the years, it has become a go-to partner for all kinds of digitalization needs irrespective of the scale and size of the business.

Talking about their expansion plan, Company Founder and CEO Sonny Arcot says, "As we are delving deep into the Digital Age, businesses can no longer afford to ignore the power of digitalization. In fact, digital transformation has become the need of the hour if a business wants to survive and grow in the competition-ridden marketplace. Arcitech is a one-stop solution for all sorts of digital business requirements. As we plan to expand our business further on international soil, it will be a route to accessing new and exciting markets and capitalizing on their returns. Moreover, it will be a great opportunity to widen the gap between Arcitech and its competitors."

What sets Arcitech apart from other digital solution firms is its unrivaled customer service and support. Its expert team treats every project with utmost care to yield the best results. I

n fact, each of its projects is overseen by a dedicated project manager, business development manager, design team, and development team to guarantee the project delivery in an efficient and time-bound manner.

Modern businesses require constant digital evolution to tackle the fast-changing business landscape. In this scenario, Arcitech produces data-driven and customized digital strategies for its clients after thoroughly understanding their business requirements and goals.

After witnessing massive success in the last two years, the company is all set to help more businesses integrate digital technology into all areas of a business through its international business expansion.

