New Delhi [India], May 27: Areete Business Solutions has been honoured with the Best Startup Award by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) during its Founders' Day celebration on 1st Apr'25. This prestigious award highlights Areete's achievements in the enhancement of livestock health using artificial intelligence technology, which has greatly benefitted dairy farmers throughout the nation of India.

Areete Business Solutions, headquartered in Pune, is dedicated to developing accessible, AI-powered solutions tailored for India's dairy farmers. The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), a premier agricultural research and education institution, acknowledged Areete's innovative efforts in transforming dairy farming practices. Areete has been proudly incubated at Pusa Krishi, a premier agri-incubator housed at ICAR-IARI, New Delhi, where it has benefitted from in-depth technical mentoring and strategic guidance from leading scientists and domain experts, strengthening its innovation journey in agriculture.

Central to Areete's innovation is Ayushman Cowfit, an AI-driven cattle health monitoring solution. This technique employs the IOT-enabled neck sensor to track significant parameters such as temperatures, heat and activity levels. By providing real -time alert on health anomalies, heat cycles and potential diseases, Ayushman Cowfit helps the farmers make informed decisions, improve animal welfare and increase milk productivity. Apart from the farmers, Areete also collaborates with renowned dairy cooperatives like Amul, Banas, Chitale and Nestle, and rural development organisations to ensure this solution's widespread adoption and effectiveness.

Reflecting on the accolade, VS Shridhar, Jt Managing Director and Co-Founder of Areete Business Solutions, stated: "We are delighted to receive the Best Startup Award from IARI. It is a source of encouragement for our team ad its dedication to making dairy farming more effective through technology. Our mission has always been to equip farmers with the right tools, that help them make dairy farming more sustainable and profitable."

This recognition reinforces Areete's commitment to revolutionising dairy farming by integrating technology with traditional practices.

