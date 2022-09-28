Harsha Kumar, President, Prodapt with Tom Dibble, President & CEO, Aria Systems, at DTW 2022 in Copenhagen firming up the partnership

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced a partnership with Prodapt, a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services provider, to jointly offer pure cloud SaaS billing solutions to service providers pursuing digital strategies.

Prodapt, with its MuleSoft connector, will simplify the integration of Aria's agile cloud-native usage and subscription billing platform.

"The partnership will enable Prodapt to seamlessly integrate Aria within service providers' IT environments at a lower cost, providing automated billing and partner management capabilities," said Harsha Kumar, President of Prodapt.

"It will also power the order-to-usage-to cash processes involved in introducing new 5G-powered products and services for consumer and commercial users via complex usage-based pricing models," he added.

"As service providers move beyond basic connectivity, introduce digital products and services, and expand their partner ecosystems, they continue to move away from inflexible legacy BSS architectures in favor of best-of-breed cloud applications and disruptive solutions," said Tom Dibble, President & CEO, Aria Systems. "Through our partnership with Prodapt, CSPs can easily access and leverage the flexible and agile nature of the Aria platform as they accelerate digital transformation initiatives."

