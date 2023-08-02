NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: Arkade Group, a leading Mumbai-based developer with a forte in residential real estate, has featured in the renowned IndexTap Premier League (IPL) for Western Suburbs of Mumbai. The company’s project Arkade Aspire has been featured in the IPL list of top ten projects for the Western Suburbs of Mumbai.

The company entered the list, featuring other Marque real estate developers in the city. This remarkable recognition reflects Arkade’s growing standing among industry peers in the city’s robust and resilient western suburban realty market.

A first-of-its-kind platform in India, IndexTap, powered by CRE Matrix, provides a stack view of inventory available in any residential building. It gives customers a bird's-eye view of housing unit prices, considering both sale and booking availability with reliable data to support wise decision-making through the use of cutting-edge algorithms and research.

The IndexTap Premier League Chart for the Western Suburbs region features Arkade Aspire, the group’s premiere real estate project in the region with 42 units sold worth Rs. 87 crores. As per the latest available numbers in the previous quarter, the company clocked sales of 150 cr across all its projects.

The company has a Rs.1,800-crore top-line across the five ongoing projects in the city - Arkade Crown at Borivali West, Arkade Aspire in Goregaon East, Arkade Prime in Marol Andheri, Arkade Aura at Santacruz West and Arkade Nest in Mulund West. Arkade Nest is expected to be completed by June 2027, while the rest are scheduled to be finished by December 2025.

The company will commence work on two further projects in the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2023: a society redevelopment in Vile Parle (E) and the other in Malad (W). Both projects are expected to be completed by December 2026.

Established in 1986, Arkade Group has been a pioneering force in the residential real estate sector in Mumbai. With a successful track record of completing over 25 projects and delivering them with full occupation certificates, the company has garnered a reputation for reliability and quality. Currently, Arkade Developers is managing five ongoing projects, comprising three redevelopment projects and two freehold land projects. Additionally, the company's appointment as the developer for seven societies undergoing redevelopment in the western suburbs of Mumbai further solidifies its expertise and credibility in the industry.

