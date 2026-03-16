Pilgrim's latest campaign showcases its popular advanced Hair Growth Serum - one bottle of which sells out in five minutes

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16: Pilgrim, one of India's fastest-growing clean beauty brands has launched its latest campaign called 'Nani Ka Secret'. The digital film-led campaign features brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna and spotlights the brand's bestselling Pilgrim Advanced Hair Growth Serum with Korean black rice.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Launch Date, Specifications and Features.

- Pilgrim's latest campaign showcases its popular Advanced Hair Growth Serum - one bottle of which sells out every five minutes

Key Pointers

Also Read | Ugadi 2026: Island Spices Meet New Year Traditions as Mumbai Restaurants Unveil Festive Menus.

- Pilgrim launches its new campaign 'Nani Ka Secret' starring Rashmika Mandanna- Campaign promotes Pilgrim Advanced Hair Growth Serum with Korean black rice, one of the brand's bestselling products- The digital film draws on the nostalgic idea of a grandmother's trusted beauty secret, blended with global beauty traditions

The Advanced Hair Growth Serum was first launched in 2021 and has grown into one of the brand's most popular haircare products, so much so that one bottle is sold every five minutes.

*Based on a clinical study conducted on 36 males and females presenting hair loss. Individual results may vary depending on age, gender and underlying medical conditions.

Introducing the hero - Korean Black Rice

At the centre of the campaign is Korean Black Rice, a hero ingredient widely recognised in Korean beauty traditions for its nourishing and strengthening properties. Pilgrim highlights the ingredient as part of its broader philosophy of travelling the world to discover effective beauty ingredients and combining them with dermatologically tested formulations suited for modern consumers. Here's how the products looks like.

Elated about the product and going down memory lane, Konark Gaur, Chief Marketing Officer at Pilgrim, said, "In India, many of us grew up asking our grandmothers for the secret to beautiful hair. Korean Black Rice has long been revered in Korean beauty traditions, much like how a 'nani' represents trusted wisdom in our homes. With this campaign, we wanted to bring that idea to life with a cheeky nod to our roots while highlighting the science-backed formulation behind the product. Bringing Rashmika, who has won the hearts of audiences across the country, into this campaign made the narrative even more special for us."

Blending cultural nostalgia with global beauty traditions

Diving back straight to the roots, the campaign reinstates the belief in India that thick, beautiful hair often comes from a trusted 'Nani Ka Secret'. The brand has gone a step further by introducing an unexpected global twist inspired by Korean beauty traditions.

The campaign film unfolds into a beautiful scenario probing into a grandmother's beauty secret and gradually evolves into an unexpected Korean connection. Pilgrim has made headlines for blending global beauty traditions with contemporary routines, leveraging the underlying emotional connect with consumers and this time it's no different. It will continue to serve its customers in the best way possible.

The campaign is currently live across Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube and available in Hindi and regional languages. The campaign will also be amplified through OTT platforms and Outdoor placements in select metro cities as part of an integrated marketing rollout. It will also feature on OTT platforms and will be placed outdoors in selected metro cities for fetching maximum eyeballs.

About Pilgrim

Pilgrim is a pioneering digital-native beauty brand redefining India's beauty landscape. Launched in 2020, the brand has quickly captured the attention of modern consumers with its innovative approach focused on globally inspired ingredients.

Pilgrim's philosophy centres on discovering beauty secrets from around the world and blending them with cutting-edge science to create effective, accessible products. The brand's portfolio includes 250+ products across skincare, haircare and colour cosmetics, available through its website, app and leading e-commerce platforms.

Built on transparency and quality, Pilgrim has served over 10 million customers and continues to expand into international markets including the US, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

With a gross Annual Run Rate (ARR) exceeding ₹1000 crore and a rapidly expanding retail presence, Pilgrim is poised for continued growth.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2933548/Pilgrim.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)