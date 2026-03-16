Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 16 (ANI): IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) have announced a strategic partnership enabling IndiGo BluChip members to earn on duty-free shopping across AAHL-managed airports.

Under the partnership, members can earn five IndiGo BluChips for every Rs 100 spent on duty-free products pre-booked through the Adani platform.

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Travellers can browse, reserve and pay for products online before departure and collect their purchases conveniently at the airport.

Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo, said, "At IndiGo, we are continuously striving to enhance the value proposition of our loyalty program. This partnership with Adani Duty Free strengthens our commitment to offering meaningful rewards beyond flights, making every step of the journey more beneficial for our customers."

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"By combining IndiGo's extensive network with Adani's premium duty-free experience, we are delighted to bring greater convenience, choice, and value to millions of travelers across India."

Suchit Bansal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - Non-Aero, AAHL, said, "We are transforming how travellers' shop at airports by integrating digital discovery, pre-order convenience and seamless collection through the Adani platform. Our partnership with IndiGo brings together India's largest airline and the country's largest private airport operator to deliver a more connected and rewarding travel retail experience."

Customers can log in through a dedicated portal, link their IndiGo BluChip membership ID and receive their earnings within 24-48 hours of completing their purchase basis their spends.

The initiative aims to deliver a smoother travel experience by combining digital convenience, loyalty benefits and airport retail; elevating the travel experience.

Duty-free stores under the programme are currently available at airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, Mangaluru and Lucknow, with expansion planned at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati and the newly operational Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

IndiGo operates more than 2,000 daily flights connecting over 140 destinations worldwide, including over 95 domestic and over 40 international destinations, making it India's largest airline by fleet size and passenger traffic.

AAHL operates eight airports across India, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, along with Navi Mumbai, one of India's largest greenfield airports, which began commercial operations on December 25, 2025.

Together, these airports handle hundreds of millions of passengers annually, positioning AAHL as India's largest private airport infrastructure platform. The partnership reflects a broader effort by both companies to strengthen digital travel ecosystems, offering passengers a more integrated journey across booking, travel and airport services. (ANI)

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