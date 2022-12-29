Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a record transaction, Arkade Group has closed a transaction for the sale of four flats at Darshan Apartments in Vile Parle (East) at a record price in the suburban area. This shows demand for luxurious flats continues in Mumbai.

Each flat measuring 1461 sq. ft. has been sold at a record price of 55,000/- per sq. ft. The total area of all four flats is 5,844 sq. ft and the total sale consideration amounts to Rs 32.14 crore.

The transaction has taken place at Darshan by Arkade at Hanuman Road, situated opposite of Chintamani Parshwanath Jain Temple on the Western Suburb. This is one of the highest transactions in this area, according to available data.

The registration of documents took place on 12th December 2022 at Andheri-4 Sub Registrar's Office. The transacted price is for the ready procession with OC apartments and where in buyer has chosen to furnish his own apartment. The cultural heritage for Maharashtrians, Marwadi and Gujarati communities in the area led to high premium for the locality.

Mumbai-based Arkade Group specialises in open space redevelopment and is currently developing two million sq. ft. spread across five projects in the city. The group is a well-established developer with 25 years of legacy.

